Several Companies Withdraw from MWC 2020 Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
The Mobile World Congress is the worlds largest exhibition for the mobile industry which is attended by numerous companies including global mobile providers, technology providers, vendors, device manufacturers, and others. MWC 2020 is scheduled this coming 24th of February until the 27th, to be held in Barcelona, Spain. Days before the event, several companies have already backed out of the event due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While the epicentre of the outbreak is in Hubei, China, several companies have already pulled out of the said event.
NVIDIA is one of the big companies that withdrew from MWC Barcelona saying that the safety of their colleagues, partners, and customers is their highest concern. Read NVIDIAs full statement here.
LG Electronics will also be skipping MWC 2020 giving the same reason as NVIDIA. LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products. Read LGs full statement here.
Today, Nokia also decided to withdraw from MWC 2020 after assessing the dangers related to the worsening Coronavirus outbreak.
Other companies that have already withdrawn from MWC 2020 include Intel, Sony, Cisco, MediaTek, and others. Meanwhile, GSMA will decide the date of MWC 2020 this Friday, February 14, 2020.
