Sharkoon Introduces Light² 200 Gaming Mouse

Lately, there have been numerous releases of perforated ultra-lightweight gaming mice such as the Cooler Master MasterMouse MM710 and the Glorious Model O, both of which weigh less than 70 grams. Today, Sharkoon introduces its own flavour of ultra-lightweight gaming mouse with the Light² 200. Weighing at 62 grams, the Sharkoon Light² 200 gaming mouse offer gamers fast mouse movements for the most precise manoeuvres. The Sharkoon Light² 200 is equipped with a Pixart PMW-3389 optical sensor with up to 16,000 DPI. The mouse uses pure PTFE mouse feet for smooth sliding properties. The Light² 200 also comes with customizable RGB lighting for gaming aesthetics.
Ultra-LightweightThe Sharkoon Light² 200 gaming mouse features a perforated honeycomb structure that gives it structural rigidity while reducing the weight of the chassis. At 62 grams, the Light² 200 is light under the fingertips allowing fluid movements while reducing fatigue and strain.
Smooth HandlingThe Light² 200 sports a dimension of 120x66x42 millimetres and is designed for right-handed users. The honeycomb structure naturally provides an additional grip for gaming. The mouse comes with five 100% PTFE feet for smooth gliding.
PersonalizationThe Light² 200 features a modular design allowing the user to change the mouse body. The magnetically attached top surface with its honeycomb structure can be easily removed and replaced with a closed 3-gram alternative. It also comes with three extra interchangeable DPI buttons in black, blue, and red. The gaming mouse also features customizable RGB lighting using the proprietary software.
eSports-Grade HardwareThe Sharkoon Light² 200 is equipped with PixArt 3389 optical sensor with up to 16,000 DPI. The mouse features 6 programmable buttons that are made of high-quality Omron switches rated for up to 20 million clicks.
Pricing and Availability
The Sharkoon Light² 200 is now available at partner resellers and distributors with a suggested retail price of 49,99EUR.