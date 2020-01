Sharkoon Introduces Light² 200 Gaming Mouse

Ultra-Lightweight

Smooth Handling

Personalization

eSports-Grade Hardware

The Sharkoon Light˛ 200 gaming mouse features a perforated honeycomb structure that gives it structural rigidity while reducing the weight of the chassis. At 62 grams, the Light˛ 200 is light under the fingertips allowing fluid movements while reducing fatigue and strain.The Light˛ 200 sports a dimension of 120x66x42 millimetres and is designed for right-handed users. The honeycomb structure naturally provides an additional grip for gaming. The mouse comes with five 100% PTFE feet for smooth gliding.The Light˛ 200 features a modular design allowing the user to change the mouse body. The magnetically attached top surface with its honeycomb structure can be easily removed and replaced with a closed 3-gram alternative. It also comes with three extra interchangeable DPI buttons in black, blue, and red. The gaming mouse also features customizable RGB lighting using the proprietary software.The Sharkoon Light˛ 200 is equipped with PixArt 3389 optical sensor with up to 16,000 DPI. The mouse features 6 programmable buttons that are made of high-quality Omron switches rated for up to 20 million clicks.The Sharkoon Light˛ 200 is now available at partner resellers and distributors with a suggested retail price of 49,99EUR.