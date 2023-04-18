Sharkoon Launches S100 ARGB All-in-one Liquid Coolers

The S100 ARGB is equipped with a 360 mm radiator, providing excellent heat dissipation for demanding systems under sustained loads. This makes it well-suited for high-end gaming setups and workstation environments where maintaining optimal temperatures is essential.At the centre of the cooler is a square pump unit featuring an infinity mirror effect, delivering a layered and visually dynamic lighting display. Combined with ARGB illumination, this creates a modern aesthetic that enhances the overall appearance of any build, particularly those with tempered glass panels.The cooler includes three 120 mm ARGB PWM fans with a speed range of 500 to 2,000 rpm, allowing users to fine-tune cooling performance and noise levels. This flexibility ensures the system can be optimised for either quiet operation or maximum airflow when required.A solid copper cold plate ensures efficient heat transfer from the CPU to the coolant, supporting consistent thermal performance. The inclusion of thermal paste further improves conductivity, helping to maintain stable operating temperatures.The modular fan design simplifies installation while reducing cable clutter, contributing to a neat and organised interior. This is particularly beneficial for showcase systems where visual presentation is a priority.With textile-braided tubing, the S100 ARGB offers flexible installation across a variety of case layouts. It supports current mainstream platforms, including Intel LGA 1700/1851 and AMD AM4/AM5, ensuring broad compatibility with modern hardware.Sharkoon has not disclosed pricing at the time of writing. To learn more, visit the product links below.