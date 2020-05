Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Officially Announced

With Chapter One, the game will be introducing the concept of global investigation gameplay, a system that allow players to figure out the next steps of the investigations, find the synergy of the numerous tools and options available which includes rumours, combat skills, observations, disguises, Mind Palace, and more. Main quests and side quests will offer difficult moral choices and test how well a player conducts investigations and how many crucial clues found and correctly tied together.Sherlock Holmes Chapter One will be released sometime in 2021, exact release date to be revealed at a later date.Add Sherlock Holmes Chapter One to your wishlist at Steam Epic Games Store , or GOG For more news, follow the social media channels below:Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Twitter and Facebook pages.