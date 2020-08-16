Sid Meiers Civilization VI is now available on the Android mobile operating system, now available for download at the Google Play Store. Players can try the first 60 turns for free, unlock the full game of Civilization VI on Android for US$19.99.
The Android version of Civilization VI, created in cooperation with Aspyr Media, includes all base game content. Even the Android version of the game gets expansions as separate in-app purchases: Civilization VI: Rise and Fall ($29.99) and Civilization VI: Gathering Storm ($39.99). Also, all Civilization and Scenario packs (ranging from $4.99 to $8.99) are also available as separate purchases. New Frontier Pass content will be coming at a later date.
Prepare For The Gathering StormThe choices you make in the Gathering Storm expansion will influence the world ecosystem and could impact the future of the entire planet. Natural disasters like floods, storms, and volcanoes can pillage or destroy your Improvements and Districts but they may also refresh and enrich the lands after they pass.
Expand with Rise and FallIn the Rise and Fall expansion, successful leadership of a civilization can send it into a prosperous Golden Age, but falling behind can usher in a Dark Age. Respond well to the challenges of a Dark Age, and your civilization can rise again into renewal with a Heroic Age.
Download Civilization VI for Android at the Google Play Store.
Source: Civilization.com