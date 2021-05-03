Sights Narrow On May 31st Reveal For GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti
It's looking like June will be incredibly busy for the fields of technology and gaming, but a new report from Videocardz indicates that the fun may in fact be starting ahead of next month. According to the site NVIDIA's newest RTX 30-series GPUs will be revealed on May 31st with reviews expected in the first week of June, likely timed to dominate the news cycle during Computex 2021.
NVIDIA had been expected to announced the RTX 3080 Ti in mid-May, but accounts are coming in this morning stating that the date has been pushed back. The intent may be to allow enthusiast sites a little more time with the card before publishing reviews, take the wind out of the sails of the competitions' announcements during Computex, or simply to ensure that there is sufficient stock in the channel to satisfy demand (so it seems like less of a paper launch than the original Ampere-based cards).
The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will also apparently be joined by the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. If rumours are true it's quite an intriguing beast; the card is expected to be equipped with a full-fat GA104 GPU featuring 6144 CUDA cores that are paired with 8GB of GDDR6X memory. That's less VRAM than the RTX 3060-series, chiefly due to the memory bus configuration requiring either 8GB or (an expensive) 16GB of VRAM, but a notable upgrade over the GDDR6 memory of the vanilla RTX 3070. The card should offer significantly more memory bandwidth for high fidelity gaming, pushing the card into 4K territory in some titles and very high frame rates in others.
Reviews for each of these cards will be staggered. Performance details for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are scheduled for June 2nd, slap bang in the middle of Computex 2021, and the RTX 3070 Ti reviews will go out a week later on the 9th. That's three days before E3 2021, keeping it clear of the new game announcements while simultaneously using them to showcase their card over the following week.
As for pricing... some retailers have begun listing the cards, but actual street price is anyone's guess at this stage.
