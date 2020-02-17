SilentiumPC Launches Pactum PT-4 Thermal Compound

SilentiumPC Pactum PT-4 4 g

- Model Name: SPC310

- Warranty Period: 2 year warranty

- MSRP: 6.99



SilentiumPC Pactum PT-4 1.5 g

- Model Name: SPC309

- Warranty Period: 2 year warranty

- MSRP: 3.99

, the European manufacturer of CPU coolers, Power Supply Units and PC cases, announces the newhigh-performance thermal compound for PC enthusiasts. The biggest advantage of the Pactum PT-4 over most of the competitors products is its high thermal conductivity of 12 W(m·K). It allows the users to improve the thermal performance of both CPU and GPU cooling systems. Pactum PT-4 gains its excellent properties from the enhanced formula and because it is built upon compounds of zinc and aluminium. The new high-performance thermal compound is available in two sizes with 1.5 or 4 grams contents.Pactum PT-4 compound is SilentiumPCs next step towards improving the cooling efficiency of integrated circuits. Advanced formulation with very high thermal conductivity significantly improves heat flow between the chip and its cooling system, reducing operating temperature. That also increases the frequency headroom, whether by automatic boost modes of modern computing engines or manual overclocking.Perfect compound for every cooling systemEasy application and spread are achieved thanks to the Pactum PT-4s relatively low viscosity. Large surfaces of modern heat spreaders (IHS) can be easily covered using the included spatula. The compound is non-conductive and can be safely used with all common metals, including copper, nickel and aluminium. It is also non-curing and does not require long thermal cycling to achieve its advertised performance.Pactum PT-4 is available in syringes containing 1,5 or 4 g of the compound. Depending on the size of the chip, the amount is sufficient for two to five applications for the small syringe or six to 13 applications the the big syringe.The new Pactum PT-4 is available from today.