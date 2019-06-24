SilentiumPC's Vero L3 and Vero M3 PSUs Updated for the European Market

MSRP*:



SilentiumPC Vero L3 Bronze 500W (SPC265) - 40.50

SilentiumPC Vero L3 Bronze 600W (SPC266) - 42.99

SilentiumPC Vero L3 Bronze 700W (SPC267) - 48.99

SilentiumPC Vero M3 Bronze 600W (SPC268) - 48.99

SilentiumPC Vero M3 Bronze 700W (SPC269) - 54.50



*excl. Taxes/VAT. All models backed by a 3yr manufacturer warranty.

The European manufacturer of CPU coolers and PC cases,, presents its updated power supply series, which are now available on the European market. The Vero series impresses with its reliability, high efficiency with bronze certification, long flat cables for easy cable management and the DC-DC design. Thanks to these features and the modern, simple design, the power supplies are the perfect foundation for powerful PC systems. The Vero L3 series is available in variants with 500, 600 and 700 watts and the half-modular Vero M3 in 600 and 700 watts. SilentiumPC grants a three-year manufacturer's warranty for this series.For the Vero L3 and M3 PC power supplies SilentiumPC relies on proven components such as the TEAPO electrolytic capacitors from Taiwan. The protection circuits include Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Short Circuit Protection (SCP), Over Power Protection (OPP), Surge and Inrush Protection (SIP) as well as Under Voltage Protection (UVP). The series furthermore uses the DC-DC technology.The active and quiet cooling of the power supply unit is ensured by the pre-installed 120 mm fan. This fan model is designed to ensure quiet operation of the power supply thanks to the reliable Hydraulic Bearing (HBS) and temperature-based fan control. The fan speed always remains below 1,000 rpm up to a power supply load of 70% to save energy and minimize sound.Both the Vero L3 and M3 models are equipped with flexible flat cables. This makes them very easy to route, due to the fact that they are more narrow and more flexible compared to regular cable-bundles. In addition to that, they are less obvious thanks to the completely black colored cables as well as the connectors. All cables are permanently connected to the power supply unit for Vero L3 models, whereas the Vero M3 models are featuring semi-modular cables, allowing for attachment of only necessary cables. SilentiumPC has adjusted the cable length so that the power supplies are perfectly suited for most PC systems.The SilentiumPC Vero L3 and M3 power supplies are available as of today.