Silicon Power Introduces Stream S05 Portable Hard Drive

The new Silicon Power (SP) Stream S05 is designed to be the perfect portable hard drive for saving on the go - featuring high-speed USB 3.2 Gen1 and capacities of up to 5TB.
A Portable Hard Drive That Has Your Back
The Silicon Power Stream S05 will be your new favorite 2.5" portable hard drive. Intended for everyday use, its compact and lightweight design comfortably fits in your hand for ultimate portability. Bring it with you wherever you go to back-up everything from important documents to irreplaceable memories, reliably and securely.
Fast And Spacious With USB 3.2 Gen 1
Photos, videos, songs, documents whatever you need to back up, the Silicon Power Stream S05 has space for tons of it with up to 5TB of storage capacity. Plus, a super-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interface delivers rapid transfer rates to cut the time needed for storing your files in a safe place.
Stream S05 Features
- Super-speed data transfer with USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interface
- Massive storage capacities, available in two different sizes to cater to various needs (1TB/2TB and 4TB/5TB)
- LED light indicates data transfer activity and power status
- Compact and lightweight design fits in the palm of a hand for ultimate portability
- True Plug & Play technology: no software or driver installation needed
- Powered directly from the USB 3.2 port: no external power source is required
- Includes 1 USB Type-A to Type-A cable (23cm length)
- Free SP Widget Software is available for download to provide powerful functions such as data backup and restore, AES 256-bit encryption, and cloud storage for efficient data management
- Customization available (by request)
- 3-year warranty
Specifications
- Capacity: (S05S)1TB/2TB, (S05L)4TB/5TB
- Dimensions: (S05S)126.5mm x 79.8mm x 15.0mm, (S05L)126.5mm x 79.5mm x 23.5mm
- Weight: (S05S)144g, (S05L)244g
Silicon Power did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the new Stream 05 portable drives, please visit the Silicon Power website.