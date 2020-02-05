Silicon-Power Introduces Stream S07 Portable Drive

Silicon-Power introduces the Stream S07 portable hard drive featuring super-speed USB 3.2 Gen1 speeds and up to 8TB capacities. The Stream S07s USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface delivers transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. With up to 8TB of extra storage, store up to 1.3 million photos or up to 2 million songs or 800 4K UHD videos or a library of games. Whether you need storage for backup or for your entertainment needs, the Stream S07 offers storage space for years to come.
Cracked With A PurposeThe Stream S07 was carefully designed after a stone, a symbol of durability and longevity. The crack serves as a ventilation source to keep the drive inside running cool. The crack also features a built-in neon blue LED lighting which serves as a transfer status indicator that illuminates while processing data.
Features- High storage capacity options of up to 8TB
- Super-speed data transfer with USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface (up to 5Gbps)
- As a storage expansion, free up space on your device's internal hard drive and improve its performance
- Exclusive ventilation holes permit an incredible cooling effect and make it suitable for high-temperature entertainment centre environments
- Thoughtfully designed drive can be placed either upright or flat for flexible configuration options
- Connect it to your Smart TV and record all of your favourite movies and TV shows directly on to the drive and play them back whenever you like
- Uniquely designed LED indicator makes it easier for users to gauge the transfer status
- Power-saving sleep mode enabled for when the drive is not in use
- Free SP Widget software available for download to provide powerful functions such as data backup and restore, AES 256-bit encryption, and cloud storage for efficient data management
The Silicon-Power Stream S07 is available in 3TB, 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB capacities. Silicon-Power did not reveal pricing as of this writing.