Silicon-Power Introduces Stream S07 Portable Drive

‘Cracked’ With A Purpose

Features

The Stream S07 was carefully designed after a stone, a symbol of durability and longevity. The crack serves as a ventilation source to keep the drive inside running cool. The crack also features a built-in neon blue LED lighting which serves as a transfer status indicator that illuminates while processing data.- High storage capacity options of up to 8TB- Super-speed data transfer with USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface (up to 5Gbps)- As a storage expansion, free up space on your device's internal hard drive and improve its performance- Exclusive ventilation holes permit an incredible cooling effect and make it suitable for high-temperature entertainment centre environments- Thoughtfully designed drive can be placed either upright or flat for flexible configuration options- Connect it to your Smart TV and record all of your favourite movies and TV shows directly on to the drive and play them back whenever you like- Uniquely designed LED indicator makes it easier for users to gauge the transfer status- Power-saving sleep mode enabled for when the drive is not in use- Free SP Widget software available for download to provide powerful functions such as data backup and restore, AES 256-bit encryption, and cloud storage for efficient data managementThe Silicon-Power Stream S07 is available in 3TB, 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB capacities. Silicon-Power did not reveal pricing as of this writing.