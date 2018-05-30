Silicon Power Introduces Superior V30 and Superior Pro V90 SD Cards

Silicon Power Superior V30 SDXC UHS-I SD Card

Silicon Power Superior Pro V90 SDXC UHS-II

With UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30), the Superior SDXC UHS-I offers uninterrupted 4K UHD capture and sequential burst mode shots. The SD card offers speeds of up to 100MB/s read and up to 80MB/s write, ensuring quality recording. Available in capacities of up to 512GB, store up to 150,000 photos or up to 24 hours of 4K UHD footage.- Capture uninterrupted 4K Ultra HD videos with recording rates of at least 30 MB/s.- Spend more time recording and less time waiting with read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 80MBs.- Keep up with the action and take sequential burst mode shots without missing a single frame.- Up to 512GB storage capacity.With Video Class 90 (V90), the Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II is suited for professionals with high-end DSLR cameras and advanced camcorders with its recording rate of at least 90MB/s. The Superior Pro SDXC offers quality 8K Ultra HD recording without missing a frame while offering smooth and uninterrupted playback. It offers speeds of up to 300MB/s read and up to 270MB/s write. Available in capacities of up to 256GB.- Specifically designed for professional-level high-speed capture of superior-quality images and videos with high-speed continuous shooting.- UHS-II technology introduces blazingly fast read and write speeds up to 290 and 160 MB/s, respectively.- Capture footage in breath-taking 8K Ultra HD resolution with recording rates of at least 90 MB/s.- Write raw files in nearly 1/3 the time compared to UHS-I.- Dramatically accelerate post-production transfers with an appropriate card reader.Silicon Power did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the new SD cards on the product pages below.