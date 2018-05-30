Silicon Power Introduces Superior V30 and Superior Pro V90 SD Cards

Silicon Power introduces the Superior V30 SDXC UHS-I and Superior Pro V90 SDXC UHS-II high-performance SD cards for SDXC-compatible devices at cost-effective levels.
Silicon Power Superior V30 SDXC UHS-I SD Card
With UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30), the Superior SDXC UHS-I offers uninterrupted 4K UHD capture and sequential burst mode shots. The SD card offers speeds of up to 100MB/s read and up to 80MB/s write, ensuring quality recording. Available in capacities of up to 512GB, store up to 150,000 photos or up to 24 hours of 4K UHD footage.
Key Features
- Capture uninterrupted 4K Ultra HD videos with recording rates of at least 30 MB/s.
- Spend more time recording and less time waiting with read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 80MBs.
- Keep up with the action and take sequential burst mode shots without missing a single frame.
- Up to 512GB storage capacity.
Silicon Power Superior Pro V90 SDXC UHS-II
With Video Class 90 (V90), the Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II is suited for professionals with high-end DSLR cameras and advanced camcorders with its recording rate of at least 90MB/s. The Superior Pro SDXC offers quality 8K Ultra HD recording without missing a frame while offering smooth and uninterrupted playback. It offers speeds of up to 300MB/s read and up to 270MB/s write. Available in capacities of up to 256GB.
Key Features
- Specifically designed for professional-level high-speed capture of superior-quality images and videos with high-speed continuous shooting.
- UHS-II technology introduces blazingly fast read and write speeds up to 290 and 160 MB/s, respectively.
- Capture footage in breath-taking 8K Ultra HD resolution with recording rates of at least 90 MB/s.
- Write raw files in nearly 1/3 the time compared to UHS-I.
- Dramatically accelerate post-production transfers with an appropriate card reader.
Learn more about Video Class Standards for Video Recording at the SD Association website.
Silicon Power did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the new SD cards on the product pages below.
Superior V30 SDXC UHS-I
Superior Pro V90 SDXC UHS-II