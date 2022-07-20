Silicon Power Introduces Ultra-Compact DS72 and MS70 Portable SSDs

Effortless Compatibility with the DS72

Boosted Productivity with the MS70

The Silicon Power DS72 not only delivers impressive read and write speeds up to 1,050MB/s and 850MB/s2 as well as ample capacities up to 1TB  it offers seamless versatility by featuring both Type-A and Type-C connectors to accommodate a wide range of user scenarios. Creators can effortlessly share a presentation from a MacBook with a Windows laptop using the Type-C connector, and then plug it into a public computer with a Type-A port to access the files without any compatibility issues. Photographers and videographers can easily transfer high-resolution media from a Type-C-equipped camera to a Type-A laptop or vice versa, simplifying the workflow and reducing downtime during shoots or editing sessions. Mobile professionals who use smartphones, tablets, and laptops with varying USB ports can rely on the DS72 to quickly access files on all of their devices without carrying multiple adapters or cables.The Silicon Power MS70 erases the preconceived notions of what a drive of its handy size can do. With blazing-fast read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 850MB/s, it empowers users to work more efficiently. Creators can transfer large files in a snap to allow for quicker editing and project collaborations. At the same time, mobile professionals can back up critical documents and presentations on the fly to avoid interfering with hectic schedules. Massive capacities up to 2TB make the MS70 an indispensable tool not just for boosting productivity, but also to carry much more data within its ultra-compact form anywhere.The DS72 and MS70 redefine convenience and efficiency, equipping creators and mobile professionals with the ability to harness their full potential by overcoming the constraints of sluggish data transfers or compatibility issues. On top of that, the all-metal bodies provide extra durability, while the detachable rubber caps protect the connectors when not in use. Silicon Power continues to drive innovation by releasing these two new high-speed portable SSDs, delivering seamless and high-performance storage for the creative minds of today and tomorrow.The Silicon Power DS72 and MS70 portable SSDs are backed with a 5-year warranty. To learn more, please visit the links below.