Silicon Power Introduces XPOWER Zenith DDR4 Series Memory

Silicon Power (SP) is releasing its newest DDR4 memory module series under its XPOWER gaming line the XPOWER Zenith Series DDR4 gaming memory. The XPOWER Zenith is available in both RGB and non-RGB formats, the former intended to electrify any gaming rig with RGB lighting software support from major motherboard manufacturers.
Optimized for Hardcore Gamers and ModdersRanging from blazing speeds of 3200MHz to 4133MHz with low 1.35V 1.4V power consumption, the XPOWER Zenith allows for gameplay at the highest settings with automatic overclocking. Its fully optimized testing ensures complete compatibility on most leading high-end motherboards to support the most hardcore gamers and modders.
A Sharp Design That Stays CoolThe iron grey coloured heat spreader with a textured hairline finish results in a sharp and eye-catching design that is balanced by soft curves. The durable aluminium promotes maximum heat dissipation and thermal management, which prevents overheating and results in longer playtime.
Features
High-quality gaming memory module built for hardcore gamers
Equipped with a colourful band of RGB lights to electrify a gaming PC rig
Blazing speeds ranging from 3200MHz to 4133MHz with almost zero lag time allow for maximum DDR4 performance
100% tested for stability, durability, and compatibility on major motherboard brands
Durable aluminium heat spreader provides maximum heat dissipation and thermal management
Supports Intel Extreme Memory Profile (Intel XMP) Standards
Up to 10-layer PCBs to ensure stability and reliability
Low voltage of 1.35V 1.4V for less power consumption
Specifications
Dimensions: 133.4mm x 38.5mm x 8.0mm
Capacity:
Single Pack: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB
Dual Channel Kit: 16GB(8GBx2), 32GB(16GBx2), 64GB(32GBx2)
Form Factor: U-DIMM Non-ECC
Frequency (Speed): 3200/3600/4133 MHz
CAS Latency: CL16 (3200), CL18 (3600), CL19 (4133)
Voltage: 1.35V (3200), 1.35V (3600), 1.4V (4133)
Certification: CE, FCC, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS
Warranty: Lifetime Warranty
For more information, please visit the product page links below.
Silicon Power XPOWER Zenith
Silicon Power XPOWER Zenith RGB