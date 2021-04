Silicon Power Introduces XPOWER Zenith DDR4 Series Memory

Optimized for Hardcore Gamers and Modders

A Sharp Design That Stays Cool

Ranging from blazing speeds of 3200MHz to 4133MHz with low 1.35V 1.4V power consumption, the XPOWER Zenith allows for gameplay at the highest settings with automatic overclocking. Its fully optimized testing ensures complete compatibility on most leading high-end motherboards to support the most hardcore gamers and modders.The iron grey coloured heat spreader with a textured hairline finish results in a sharp and eye-catching design that is balanced by soft curves. The durable aluminium promotes maximum heat dissipation and thermal management, which prevents overheating and results in longer playtime.High-quality gaming memory module built for hardcore gamersEquipped with a colourful band of RGB lights to electrify a gaming PC rigBlazing speeds ranging from 3200MHz to 4133MHz with almost zero lag time allow for maximum DDR4 performance100% tested for stability, durability, and compatibility on major motherboard brandsDurable aluminium heat spreader provides maximum heat dissipation and thermal managementSupports Intel Extreme Memory Profile (Intel XMP) StandardsUp to 10-layer PCBs to ensure stability and reliabilityLow voltage of 1.35V 1.4V for less power consumptionDimensions: 133.4mm x 38.5mm x 8.0mmCapacity:Single Pack: 8GB, 16GB, 32GBDual Channel Kit: 16GB(8GBx2), 32GB(16GBx2), 64GB(32GBx2)Form Factor: U-DIMM Non-ECCFrequency (Speed): 3200/3600/4133 MHzCAS Latency: CL16 (3200), CL18 (3600), CL19 (4133)Voltage: 1.35V (3200), 1.35V (3600), 1.4V (4133)Certification: CE, FCC, Green dot, WEEE, RoHSWarranty: Lifetime WarrantyFor more information, please visit the product page links below.