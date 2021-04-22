Silicon Power Introduces XPOWER Zenith DDR5 Memory Series

Silicon Power (SP) introduces its first line of DDR5 memory modules - the XPOWER Zenith DDR5 memory series. Designed for gaming, the XPOWER Zenith DDR5 memory is available in both RGB and non-RGB models. The Silicon Power XPOWER Zenith DDR5 memory is available in speeds ranging from 5200MHz to 6000MHz. Available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB modules and sold in single-packs and dual-channel kits.
DDR5 Unleashes Game-Changing Performance
Experience even faster frequencies, greater capacities, and lower voltages with the latest release in our Zenith Series, the XPOWER Zenith DDR5 desktop memory modules. Take your gaming abilities to new high scores with turbo speeds ranging from 5200MHz to 6000MHz. It's available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB module densities with double the banks and double the burst length compared to DDR4 to give hardcore gamers and overclockers the power to harness DDR5's game-changing performance.
Eliminate The Competition Without Turning Up The Heat
The aluminum heatsink, available in black or white and finished with a hairline texture, promotes maximum heat dissipation and thermal management. This effect is boosted even further by a low 1.25V-1.35V power consumption, an On-Die Error Correction Code (ECC), and a power management integrated circuit (PMIC) to provide reliably stable and uninterrupted gameplay at the highest resolutions while keeping its cool no matter how heated the competition gets.
Specifications
Capacity
- Single Pack: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB
- Dual Channel Kit: 16GB(8GBx2), 32GB(16GBx2), 64GB(32GBx2)
Dimensions: 133.4mm x 38.5mm x 8.8mm
Colour: Black, White
Voltage: 1.25V (5200, 5600), 1.35V (6000)
Form Factor: UDIMM
Frequency (Speed): 5200/5600/6000 MHz
CAS Latency: CL38 (5200), CL40 (5600), CL40 (6000)
Certification: CE, UKCA, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS
Warranty: Limited Lifetime Warranty
Both the RGB and non-RGB models are available in black and white colours. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
Silicon Power XPOWER Zenith DDR5 Memory
Silicon Power XPOWER Zenith DDR5 RGB Memory