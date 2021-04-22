Silicon Power Introduces XPOWER Zenith DDR5 Memory Series

Specifications

Capacity

- Single Pack: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

- Dual Channel Kit: 16GB(8GBx2), 32GB(16GBx2), 64GB(32GBx2)

Dimensions: 133.4mm x 38.5mm x 8.8mm

Colour: Black, White

Voltage: 1.25V (5200, 5600), 1.35V (6000)

Form Factor: UDIMM

Frequency (Speed): 5200/5600/6000 MHz

CAS Latency: CL38 (5200), CL40 (5600), CL40 (6000)

Certification: CE, UKCA, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS

Warranty: Limited Lifetime Warranty

Experience even faster frequencies, greater capacities, and lower voltages with the latest release in our Zenith Series, the XPOWER Zenith DDR5 desktop memory modules. Take your gaming abilities to new high scores with turbo speeds ranging from 5200MHz to 6000MHz. It's available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB module densities with double the banks and double the burst length compared to DDR4 to give hardcore gamers and overclockers the power to harness DDR5's game-changing performance.The aluminum heatsink, available in black or white and finished with a hairline texture, promotes maximum heat dissipation and thermal management. This effect is boosted even further by a low 1.25V-1.35V power consumption, an On-Die Error Correction Code (ECC), and a power management integrated circuit (PMIC) to provide reliably stable and uninterrupted gameplay at the highest resolutions while keeping its cool no matter how heated the competition gets.Both the RGB and non-RGB models are available in black and white colours. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.