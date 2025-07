Silicon Power Launches Hypera microSDXC Express Card

At the core of the Hypera is PCIe Gen 3x1 and NVMe technology, enabling unmatched microSD performance in a compact footprint. With lightning-fast data transfer speeds up to 880 MB/s, users can experience up to 2.7x faster performance than UHS-II cards and up to 8x faster than standard UHS-I cards.1 This groundbreaking speed enables accelerated downloads, seamless in-game loading, and smooth gameplay even with maximum resolution, dramatically enhancing the gaming experience.Available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities, the Hypera gives users the freedom to store massive files, high-res assets, and expansive game libraries. Whether you’re a mobile gamer or digital creator, this card offers storage headroom without sacrificing speed. It also supports the V30 video recording standard, making it ideal for UHD video capture.Plus, with confirmed compatibility with the Nintendo Switch 2, it's a must-have upgrade for the newest generation of console gaming. The Switch 2’s new game-key card format introduces larger, more advanced games that require additional storage support, making the Hypera the perfect companion for both physical and digital content expansion.As a top-tier gaming solution, the Hypera significantly improves gameplay experience on the latest consoles that support microSD Express. However, it also remains fully backwards-compatible with UHS-I at speeds up to 104 MB/s, ensuring smooth performance when playing older favourites. This means users can invest in next-gen performance today while maintaining versatility with existing devices.Learn more about the Hypera microSD Express memory card at the Silicon Power website From exploring immersive worlds in massive AAA titles to storing libraries for multiple consoles, the Hypera delivers speed and storage without compromise. It embodies Silicon Power’s mission to innovate with powerful yet practical solutions that keep up with today’s evolving trends.