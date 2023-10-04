Silicon Power Launches Hypera microSDXC Express Card

Silicon Power (SP) is unleashing the Hypera microSD Express memory card, its latest leap in next-generation portable storage technology, where the power of technology delivers hyper performance. Designed for gamers, creators, and power users alike, the Hypera boasts ultra-fast PCIe Gen 3x1 performance with blazing speeds up to 880 MB/s read and 700 MB/s write, and is available in huge capacities up to 1TB.
PCIe Performance in a microSD Form Factor
At the core of the Hypera is PCIe Gen 3x1 and NVMe technology, enabling unmatched microSD performance in a compact footprint. With lightning-fast data transfer speeds up to 880 MB/s, users can experience up to 2.7x faster performance than UHS-II cards and up to 8x faster than standard UHS-I cards.1 This groundbreaking speed enables accelerated downloads, seamless in-game loading, and smooth gameplay even with maximum resolution, dramatically enhancing the gaming experience.
Big Capacities for AAA Gaming and 4K Content
Available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities, the Hypera gives users the freedom to store massive files, high-res assets, and expansive game libraries. Whether youre a mobile gamer or digital creator, this card offers storage headroom without sacrificing speed. It also supports the V30 video recording standard, making it ideal for UHD video capture.
Plus, with confirmed compatibility with the Nintendo Switch 2, it's a must-have upgrade for the newest generation of console gaming. The Switch 2s new game-key card format introduces larger, more advanced games that require additional storage support, making the Hypera the perfect companion for both physical and digital content expansion.
Future-Proofed with Backwards Compatibility
As a top-tier gaming solution, the Hypera significantly improves gameplay experience on the latest consoles that support microSD Express. However, it also remains fully backwards-compatible with UHS-I at speeds up to 104 MB/s, ensuring smooth performance when playing older favourites. This means users can invest in next-gen performance today while maintaining versatility with existing devices.
Learn more about the Hypera microSD Express memory card at the Silicon Power website.
From exploring immersive worlds in massive AAA titles to storing libraries for multiple consoles, the Hypera delivers speed and storage without compromise. It embodies Silicon Powers mission to innovate with powerful yet practical solutions that keep up with todays evolving trends.