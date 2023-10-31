Silicon Power Launches WP10 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

Silicon Power (SP) has launched its latest portable charging solution, the WP10 magnetic wireless power bank. With a 10,000mAh capacity, up to 15W of wireless charging, and 20W USB-C Power Delivery (PD) support, the WP10 is designed to provide powerful, convenient, and versatile charging for mobile users. Featuring magnetic snap-on charging for iPhone 12 and later, a foldable kickstand, and simultaneous charging of up to three devices, this sleek and functional power bank is the perfect companion for life in motion.
Magnetic Convenience Meets Fast-Charging Performance
The WP10 stands out with its strong 10N magnetic attachment, ensuring a secure, snap-on wireless charging experience for MagSafe-compatible iPhones. Delivering up to 15W wireless power, it eliminates cable clutter while keeping devices firmly in place during use. The USB-C port supports 20W PD output and 18W input, while the USB-A port delivers 18W QC fast charging, enabling users to quickly top up multiple devices on-the-go. For even more flexibility, the WP10 allows users to charge three devices simultaneously via USB-C, USB-A, and wireless charging.
Thoughtfully Designed for Everyday Utility
With its compact 10,000mAh form factor and built-in foldable kickstand, the WP10 is designed to support hands-free viewing while keeping your device charged. The LED indicator offers real-time battery status, including a distinct blue light for wireless charging. Its compatible with a wide range of Qi-enabled devices, from AirPods and Pixel Watch to Samsung Galaxy models and more, even those without MagSafe. Available in four stylish colours, the WP10 complements both personal taste and functional needs.
With the launch of the WP10, Silicon Power maintains its mission to empower users with reliable, innovative technology that enhances their lifestyles. Learn more about the WP10 at the Silicon Power website.