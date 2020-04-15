Silicon-Power Presents PC60 Portable SSD

Silicon-Power PC60 Specifications

Cable: Type-C to USB Type-A

Capacity: 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB

Dimensions: 80.0mm x 80.0mm x 11.2mm

Weight: 46g (max.)

Material: Plastic

Colour: Black

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2, USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 compatible)

Performance Read: (max.)up to 540MB/s

Performance Write: (max.)up to 500MB/s

Operating Temperature: 0°C - 70°C

Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI, RoHS, KCC

Warranty: 3 years Limited

Learn more about the Silicon-Power PC60 at Silicon-Power.com