Silicon-Power Presents PC60 Portable SSD

Silicon-Power presents its smallest and most portable storage device to date the Silicon-Power PC60 Portable SSD. The PC60 is a small 80mm square storage device thats just 46 grams in weight making it very easy to handle and store. It has a conveniently placed keyhole in one corner for lanyards and keychains. The Silicon-Power PC60 uses the USB 3.2 Gen2 interface offering blistering speeds of up to 10Gbps through its Type-C port. It offers speeds of up to 540MB/s read and up to 500MB/s write to get the job done faster and on-the-go.
Silicon-Power offers the PC60 in up to a massive 1.92TB capacity, perfect for gamers and professional content creators that demand fast and high-capacity portable storage. The PC60 sports a shock-resistant design that can withstand minor shocks and impacts. While it comes with USB-C connectivity, a Type-C to Type-A cable is included to support older generation devices. The PC60 comes with a free SP Widget software download available for backup and restore, AES 256-bit encryption, and cloud storage.
Silicon-Power PC60 Specifications
Cable: Type-C to USB Type-A
Capacity: 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB
Dimensions: 80.0mm x 80.0mm x 11.2mm
Weight: 46g (max.)
Material: Plastic
Colour: Black
Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2, USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 compatible)
Performance Read: (max.)up to 540MB/s
Performance Write: (max.)up to 500MB/s
Operating Temperature: 0°C - 70°C
Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI, RoHS, KCC
Warranty: 3 years Limited
Learn more about the Silicon-Power PC60 at Silicon-Power.com