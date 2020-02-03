Silicon Power Presents XPOWER XS70 PCIe 4.0 SSD

Silicon Power presents its fastest NVMe SSD to date featuring PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. The XPOWER XS70 PCIe 4.0 SSD delivers speeds of up to 7300MB/s and 6800MB/s read and write speeds, respectively. It comes fitted with a high-performance heat sink to deliver superb cooling. Furthermore, the XPOWER XS70 PCIe 4.0 SSD is fully compatible with PS5 consoles and fits on its SSD storage expansion slot. The SSD is offered in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.
PCIe 4.0 InterfaceWith a standard data transfer rate that's 2x faster than the 3.0 version, the XS70 PCIe Gen 4x4 with 3D NAND flash memory and NVMe 1.4 support is exactly what serious gamers need to crush the competition. Mind-blowing continuous read and write speeds up to 7,300MB/s and 6,800MB/s, respectively, enable the XS70 to push the limits of what an SSD can do so you can break new records.
A Design That Breathes Like A SharkInspired by the gills of a shark, the XS70's unique heatsink design with carefully angled slits enables it to breathe during even the most intense gaming sessions. Heat easily ventilates out through the heatsink's gill-like slits to prevent overheating and maintain superior performance. The XS70 is not only as fierce as a shark on a performance level, but it can breathe like one too for longer and more stable gameplay!
Features
- PCIe Gen 4x4 interface with read speeds up to 7,300MB/s and write speeds up to 6,800MB/s
- Compatible with PlayStation 5 for additional storage expansion
- Unique heatsink design provides maximum heat dissipation and thermal management
- NVMe 1.4 support allows for higher performance, lower latency, and lower power consumption
- Available in massive storage capacity options ranging from 1TB to 4TB
- Supports DRAM Cache Buffer for improved sequential read/write and random read/write performance
- Supports LDPC and RAID engine technology for enhanced data integrity and stability
- Small form factor M.2 2280 (80mm) allows for easy installation in laptops and small form factor PC systems
Specifications
- Capacity: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB
- Dimensions: 24.6mm x 80.0mm x 10.8mm
- Weight: 33g
- Performance Read (max.): up to 7300MB/s
- Performance Write (max.): up to 6800MB/s
- Interface: PCIe Gen 4x4
- MTBF: 1,600,000 hours
- Warranty: 5-year limited warranty
Learn more about the XPOWER XS70 NVMe SSD at Silicon Power.