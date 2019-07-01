Silicon Power XPower XD80 PCIe Gen3x4 SSD Released

Press Release
Silicon Power (SP) is releasing its latest PCIe Gen3x4 SSD, the XPower XD80, available in capacities up to 2TB. It is the ideal solution for performance enthusiasts building custom gaming rigs or desktops delivering speeds of up to 3400/3000MB/s read/write. With NVMe 1.3 protocol support, the Silicon Power XD80 delivers higher performance, lower latency, and lower power consumption for the smoothest gameplay without any lag. It comes with a durable aluminium heatsink that provides maximum heat dissipation and thermal management. The XD80 keeps temperatures as much as 20% lower compared to bare NVMe SSDs, maintaining its stability and performance.
Silicon Power XPower XD80 NVMe SSD Features
PCIe Gen3x4 interface with read speeds up to 3,400MB/s and write speeds up to 3,000MB/s
Durable aluminium heatsink provides maximum heat dissipation and thermal management with temperatures up to 20% lower than SSDs without a heatsink
Ideal for performance enthusiasts building custom gaming rigs or desktops
NVMe 1.3 support allows for higher performance, lower latency, and lower power consumption
Available in massive storage capacity options ranging from 256GB to 2TB
Supports SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer to improve sequential read/write and random read/write performance
Supports RAID engine technology for enhanced data integrity and stability
Small form factor M.2 2280 (80mm) allows for easy installation in laptops and small form factor PC systems
The Silicon Power XD80 is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the XD80 NVMe SSD at Silicon Power.
