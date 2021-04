Silicon Power XPower XD80 PCIe Gen3x4 SSD Released

PCIe Gen3x4 interface with read speeds up to 3,400MB/s and write speeds up to 3,000MB/sDurable aluminium heatsink provides maximum heat dissipation and thermal management with temperatures up to 20% lower than SSDs without a heatsinkIdeal for performance enthusiasts building custom gaming rigs or desktopsNVMe 1.3 support allows for higher performance, lower latency, and lower power consumptionAvailable in massive storage capacity options ranging from 256GB to 2TBSupports SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer to improve sequential read/write and random read/write performanceSupports RAID engine technology for enhanced data integrity and stabilitySmall form factor M.2 2280 (80mm) allows for easy installation in laptops and small form factor PC systemsThe Silicon Power XD80 is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the XD80 NVMe SSD at Silicon Power