SilverStone ALTA G1M mATX Chassis with Stack Effect Design Launched

SilverStone Technology presents the all-new ALTA G1M micro-ATX chassis featuring the Stack Effect design popularized by the SilverStone RAVEN RV02 chassis. The SilverStone ALTA G1M offers a small desktop footprint with its upright orientation. It uses a 180mm Air Penetrator fan at the bottom to create the stack effect cooling. The chassis is capable of supporting up to six cooling fan including the pre-installed 180mm fan. The ALTA G1M features a removable multipurpose bracket that can mount up to 360mm AIO radiators and/or up to three 120mm cooling fans. Another two 120mm fans can be mounted on one of the side panels. The ALTA G1M is the second model under the ALTA Series along with the ALTA F1 chassis
Flexible Building Options
The SilverStone ALTA G1M provides very flexible build options, allowing users focus on either storage or cooling or a balance of both. Using the multi-purpose bracket, users can install up to two 3.5 HDDs, or four 2.5 SSDs or a single 3.5 HDD plus two 2.5 SSDs for storage. Users can do a mixture of cooling and storage such as mounting a single 120mm fan and two 2.5 SSDs or one 3.5 HDD for storage. The ALTA G1M supports SFX/SFX-L PSUs to keep the interior spacious and comes with dust filters on all panels with ventilation.
Superb Hardware Support
The SilverStone ALTA G1M micro-ATX chassis only has a footprint of 307mm x 200mm, yet it is capable of support high-end components for high-performance gaming PC builds. Aside from supporting up to 360mm radiators, the chassis can also support full-sized graphics cards of up to 355mm in length and up to 165mm in width. If users plan to go air cooling, the ALTA G1M supports CPU coolers of up to 159mm in height (without fans installed on the removable multi-purpose bracket). Furthermore, the front I/O comes with two USB 3.0 ports and one USB Type-C port.
Pricing and Availability
The SilverStone ALTA G1M will be released in black and white colours and has a manufacturers suggested retail price of US$115 for the black model and US$125 for the white model. Expected to arrive in partner resellers by the end of Q3 2021. Learn more about the ALTA G1M micro-ATX chassis at SilverStone.