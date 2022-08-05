SilverStone Extreme 850R Platinum SFX PSU Revealed

SilverStone Technology introduces the Extreme 850R Platinum SFX power supply unit featuring the Intel SFX 12V V4.0 specification standard and PCIe 5.0 standard. The Extreme 850R Platinum also features a fully modular cable design with flexible flat black cables for neat and easy cable management.
The SilverStone Extreme 850R Platinum would be the first SFX PSU to come equipped with a PCIe Gen5 12VHPWR connector for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards. The power supply unit also comes with PCIe 6+2P connectors to support older generation graphics cards.
Features
- Equipped with Gen5 12VHPWR PCIe connector, meeting Intel SFX 12V V4.0 specification standard
- Cybenetics Platinum efficiency certification
- 24/7 continuous power output with 50℃operating temperature
- Ultra-silent 92mm FDB fan with fan intelligent deactivates and delayed shut off function
- Flexible flat cables have much greater flexibility to allow for tighter folding
- Fully Modular design
- All Japanese electrolytic capacitors
SilverStone Technology is yet to announce pricing and availability for the new Extreme 850R Platinum PCIe 5.0 SFX power supply unit. To learn more, please visit the SilverStone Technology website.