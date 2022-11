SilverStone Extreme 850R Platinum SFX PSU Revealed

- Equipped with Gen5 12VHPWR PCIe connector, meeting Intel SFX 12V V4.0 specification standard- Cybenetics Platinum efficiency certification- 24/7 continuous power output with 50℃operating temperature- Ultra-silent 92mm FDB fan with fan intelligent deactivates and delayed shut off function- Flexible flat cables have much greater flexibility to allow for tighter folding- Fully Modular design- All Japanese electrolytic capacitorsSilverStone Technology is yet to announce pricing and availability for the new Extreme 850R Platinum PCIe 5.0 SFX power supply unit. To learn more, please visit the SilverStone Technology website