SilverStone FLP02 Brings Back 90s PC Tower Vibes with Modern Hardware Support

SilverStone Technology has unveiled the FLP02, a retro-inspired ATX tower chassis that captures the no-nonsense style of classic 1990s PC cases while integrating the features demanded by todays high-performance systems. Building on the success of the SilverStone FLP01, the SilverStone FLP02 stays true to its roots with a function-first design; no RGB lighting, no tempered-glass panelsjust clean, solid steel construction for builders who value durability and practicality.



The SilverStone FLP02 features a solid side panel design and a front fascia that evokes vintage PC towers, complete with three 5.25-inch expansion bays for optical drives or a hot-swap adapter cage. A Turbo button provides instant full-speed cooling when needed, while a secure key lock protects the power and reset buttons from accidental presses, a homage to the secure, workhorse systems of the past.

SilverStone FLP02 Key Features
 Classic 90s-style design with three 5.25" external bays
 No RGB lighting or tempered glasssolid side panels for a clean, functional look
 Unique Turbo button for instant full-speed cooling mode
 Secure key lock for power and reset buttons
 Support for 360 mm liquid cooling radiators
 GPU clearance up to 386 mm, including RTX 5090-class cards
 Top I/O: 1 × USB Type-C, 2 × USB 3.0, 1 × combo audio jack

The SilverStone FLP02 proves that function-focused PC cases can still stand out, delivering true 90s nostalgia while accommodating todays most powerful hardware and modern connectivity. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced. Learn more about the FLP02 retro-inspired chassis at the SilverStone website.

