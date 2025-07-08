SilverStone FLP02 Brings Back 90s PC Tower Vibes with Modern Hardware Support

SilverStone Technology has unveiled the FLP02, a retro-inspired ATX tower chassis that captures the no-nonsense style of classic 1990s PC cases while integrating the features demanded by todays high-performance systems. Building on the success of the SilverStone FLP01, the SilverStone FLP02 stays true to its roots with a function-first design; no RGB lighting, no tempered-glass panelsjust clean, solid steel construction for builders who value durability and practicality.
The SilverStone FLP02 features a solid side panel design and a front fascia that evokes vintage PC towers, complete with three 5.25-inch expansion bays for optical drives or a hot-swap adapter cage. A Turbo button provides instant full-speed cooling when needed, while a secure key lock protects the power and reset buttons from accidental presses, a homage to the secure, workhorse systems of the past.
SilverStone FLP02 Key Features
Classic 90s-style design with three 5.25" external bays
No RGB lighting or tempered glasssolid side panels for a clean, functional look
Unique Turbo button for instant full-speed cooling mode
Secure key lock for power and reset buttons
Support for 360 mm liquid cooling radiators
GPU clearance up to 386 mm, including RTX 5090-class cards
Top I/O: 1 × USB Type-C, 2 × USB 3.0, 1 × combo audio jack
The SilverStone FLP02 proves that function-focused PC cases can still stand out, delivering true 90s nostalgia while accommodating todays most powerful hardware and modern connectivity. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced. Learn more about the FLP02 retro-inspired chassis at the SilverStone website.