SilverStone Frost Knight S360 PRO AIO Cooler with Modular Waterblock Fan

SilverStone has introduced the Frost Knight S360 PRO, a 360mm all-in-one liquid CPU cooler with a modular waterblock fan, taking a different approach from the current trend of RGB-heavy designs and LCD-equipped pump blocks. Rather than using the pump housing as a platform for decorative lighting or system monitoring displays, the Frost Knight S360 PRO integrates a practical cooling feature aimed at improving motherboard component temperatures.
The standout feature is a 120mm PWM fan mounted directly on the pump block, designed to deliver airflow over the CPU voltage regulation modules (VRMs), memory modules, and other components surrounding the CPU socket. As modern AIO liquid coolers eliminate the airflow traditionally provided by tower air coolers, these areas often rely solely on case airflow. SilverStone's design restores direct cooling to these critical components, potentially improving thermal performance and system stability during sustained workloads.
Stealthy & Sleek Aesthetics
The Frost Knight S360 PRO features an all-black finish from the radiator to the pump block and fans, forgoing RGB lighting in favour of a clean, understated appearance. The minimalist design is aimed at users who prefer a stealthy, performance-focused build without unnecessary visual distractions.
Modular Fan Water Block
A pre-installed 120mm PWM fan is integrated into the modular pump block, operating at speeds of up to 3000 RPM. Designed to run quietly at lower speeds while delivering high airflow under load, the fan provides targeted cooling not only for the CPU but also for the surrounding VRM heatsinks and nearby motherboard components, helping compensate for the lack of direct airflow commonly associated with AIO liquid coolers.
Industrial-Grade Pump
The cooling system is powered by an industrial-grade pump featuring a three-phase, six-pole motor and a micro-channel copper cold plate. This combination promotes efficient coolant circulation, stable operation, reduced noise, and improved heat dissipation to maintain consistent cooling performance during demanding workloads.
SilverStone did not reveal pricing and release date as of this writing. To learn more, visit the Frost Knight S360 PRO product page.