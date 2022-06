SilverStone Grandia Series GD11 Compact HTPC Case with 240mm Radiator Support

The SilverStone GD11 case is basically a standard ATX chassis laid flat on its back, having the same hardware support as most ATX cases. SilverStone added modernized touches on the case to make it suitable for living rooms and modern spaces such as the chrome feet and brushed aluminium front panel. The GD11 is also complete with a USB-C port at the front I/O alongside two USB 3.0 ports and a set of standard buttons for power and reset, and audio ports on the other side.Motherboard Support: SSI-CEB, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITXDrive Bay: 3.5" x 3 (compatible with 2.5" x 1)Cooling Fans:- Front: 120mm x 2 (120mm x 1 fan included)- Rear: 80mm x 2- Right Side: 120mm x 1- Left Side: 120mm x 1Radiator Support: Up to 240mm in the frontExpansion Slots: 7Front I/O: USB-C 1x, USB 3.0 x2, Combo Audio 1xLimitations:- GPU Length: Up to 340mm- GPU Width: Up to 141mm- CPU Cooler Height: Up to 146mm- PSU: No limitationDimensions and Volume: 440mm (W) x 176mm (H) x 399mm (D), 30.9 litersSilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the Grandia Series GD11 (SST-GD11B) chassis, please visit SilverStone Technology