SilverStone Grandia Series GD11 Compact HTPC Case with 240mm Radiator Support

SilverStone Technology introduces its latest addition to the Grandia Series cases the SilverStone GD11. The SilverStone GD11 chassis is designed as a compact HTPC chassis placed horizontally. It features support for liquid cooling solutions with 240mm radiators. Furthermore, the chassis supports up to SSI-CEB motherboards like the ASUS WS X299 SAGE workstation motherboard. Hence, the GD11 also supports ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX motherboards. For power, the chassis supports standard ATX PSUs. The chassis also has 7 PCI expansion slots for graphics cards and add-in-card devices from capture cards to RAID controllers.
The SilverStone GD11 case is basically a standard ATX chassis laid flat on its back, having the same hardware support as most ATX cases. SilverStone added modernized touches on the case to make it suitable for living rooms and modern spaces such as the chrome feet and brushed aluminium front panel. The GD11 is also complete with a USB-C port at the front I/O alongside two USB 3.0 ports and a set of standard buttons for power and reset, and audio ports on the other side.
Specifications
Motherboard Support: SSI-CEB, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
Drive Bay: 3.5" x 3 (compatible with 2.5" x 1)
Cooling Fans:
- Front: 120mm x 2 (120mm x 1 fan included)
- Rear: 80mm x 2
- Right Side: 120mm x 1
- Left Side: 120mm x 1
Radiator Support: Up to 240mm in the front
Expansion Slots: 7
Front I/O: USB-C 1x, USB 3.0 x2, Combo Audio 1x
Limitations:
- GPU Length: Up to 340mm
- GPU Width: Up to 141mm
- CPU Cooler Height: Up to 146mm
- PSU: No limitation
Dimensions and Volume: 440mm (W) x 176mm (H) x 399mm (D), 30.9 liters
SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the Grandia Series GD11 (SST-GD11B) chassis, please visit SilverStone Technology.