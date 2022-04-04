SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum PCIe 5.0 PSU Revealed

SilverStone Technology unveils the HELA 850R Platinum PCIe 5.0 power supply unit. The HELA 850R Platinum is SilverStones first PCIe 5.0 and Intel ATX12V 3.0 compliant power supply, designed to support the next-generation high-end computer systems. The power supply features a fully modular cable design with flexible flat black cables, a compact form factor of 150mm in length, and Cybenetics Platinum certification.
SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum (SST-HA850R-PT) Features
- 100% modular cables
- Super flexible black flat cables
- All Japanese electrolytic capacitors
- Supports 12VHPWR PCIe connector with ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen 5 standard
- 24/7 continuous power output with 50℃ operating temperature
- 180° angled SATA connectors designed for stack mounted hard drives
- Silent running 135mm fan with 0 dBA minimum, equipped with semi-fanless switch function
- Compact form factor with 439W per liter power density (Dimension LWH: 150mm x 150mm x 86mm)
The SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum features a single 12VHPWR PCIe connector that supports Intel ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen5 standards. With this power supply, builders can connect the PSU directly to the PCIe Gen5 graphics card without using a 16-pin 12VHPWR adapter.
The SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum power supply unit also features a dedicated semi-fanless switch at the rear to enable semi-fanless mode. The PSU uses a silent 135mm FBD fan that provides excellent cooling at low noise levels plus the optional semi-fanless mode that shuts off the fans at low loads to silent operation.
SilverStone Technology did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the HELA 850R Platinum power supply, please visit the SilverStone Technology website.