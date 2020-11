SilverStone Introduces Air Penetrator 140i ARGB Fan

Focused Airflow and Extended Airflow Range

High Static Pressure, Low Nouse

Addressable RGB Lighting



Fan Dimensions

Specifications

Model No.: SST-AP140i-ARGB

Material: Polycarbonate fan blades, PBT frame

Color: Translucent fan blades, black frame

Bearing: Hydraulic bearing

Connectors: 4 pin PWM connector + 4-1 pin ARGB (5V LED)

Rated Voltage: 12V DC

Start Voltage: 6V

Rated Current 0.27A

Rated Power: 3.24W

Speed: 500 ~ 2000 RPM

Airflow: 18.8 ~ 73.48 CFM

Effective Airflow Range: 0.3 ~ 2.2 Meter

Static Pressure: 0.3 ~ 2.72mm-H2O

Air speed at fan edge: 0.6 ~ 3.5 m/s

Noise Level: 14.9 ~ 41.3dBA

Life Time: 30,000 Hrs

Dimension: 139mm (W) x 25mm (H) x 139mm (D) / 5.47" (W) x 0.98" (H) x 5.47" (D)

Weight: 195g

The SilverStone Air Penetrator 140i ARGB’s integrated air channelling grille creates a focused circular airflow motion with an effective airflow range of 2.2 metres while eliminating dead spots.The Air Penetrator 140i ARGB features pressure-optimized fan blades that deliver high static pressure while keeping high-pitched noise low. It also features a premium motor that offers 10% power savings compared to traditional fan motors.The Air Penetrator 140i ARGB is designed to support addressable RGB controllers and motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and BIOSTAR RGB Sync.SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Air Penetrator 140i ARGB at the SilverStone Technology website