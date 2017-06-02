SilverStone Introduces Air Penetrator 140i ARGB Fan

SilverStone Technology introduces the Air Penetrator 140i ARGB cooling fan in the 140mm fan form-factor with addressable RGB lighting. The Air Penetrator 140i ARGB displays vibrant RGB illumination from the fans central core thats designed to work with popular motherboard RGB sync technologies. It is a pressure-optimized fan thats capable of drawing air through restrictive spaces and delivers focused airflow direction. It also features a straightforward connection that allows builders to daisy-chain Air Penetrator 140i ARGB fans resulting to fewer cables and better cable management.
Focused Airflow and Extended Airflow RangeThe SilverStone Air Penetrator 140i ARGBs integrated air channelling grille creates a focused circular airflow motion with an effective airflow range of 2.2 metres while eliminating dead spots.
High Static Pressure, Low NouseThe Air Penetrator 140i ARGB features pressure-optimized fan blades that deliver high static pressure while keeping high-pitched noise low. It also features a premium motor that offers 10% power savings compared to traditional fan motors.
Addressable RGB LightingThe Air Penetrator 140i ARGB is designed to support addressable RGB controllers and motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and BIOSTAR RGB Sync.
Specifications
Model No.: SST-AP140i-ARGB
Material: Polycarbonate fan blades, PBT frame
Color: Translucent fan blades, black frame
Bearing: Hydraulic bearing
Connectors: 4 pin PWM connector + 4-1 pin ARGB (5V LED)
Rated Voltage: 12V DC
Start Voltage: 6V
Rated Current 0.27A
Rated Power: 3.24W
Speed: 500 ~ 2000 RPM
Airflow: 18.8 ~ 73.48 CFM
Effective Airflow Range: 0.3 ~ 2.2 Meter
Static Pressure: 0.3 ~ 2.72mm-H2O
Air speed at fan edge: 0.6 ~ 3.5 m/s
Noise Level: 14.9 ~ 41.3dBA
Life Time: 30,000 Hrs
Dimension: 139mm (W) x 25mm (H) x 139mm (D) / 5.47" (W) x 0.98" (H) x 5.47" (D)
Weight: 195g
SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Air Penetrator 140i ARGB at the SilverStone Technology website.