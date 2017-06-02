SilverStone Introduces Air Penetrator 140i ARGB Fan

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅16.11.2020 01:57:21


SilverStone Technology introduces the Air Penetrator 140i ARGB cooling fan in the 140mm fan form-factor with addressable RGB lighting. The Air Penetrator 140i ARGB displays vibrant RGB illumination from the fans central core thats designed to work with popular motherboard RGB sync technologies. It is a pressure-optimized fan thats capable of drawing air through restrictive spaces and delivers focused airflow direction. It also features a straightforward connection that allows builders to daisy-chain Air Penetrator 140i ARGB fans resulting to fewer cables and better cable management.

Focused Airflow and Extended Airflow Range

The SilverStone Air Penetrator 140i ARGBs integrated air channelling grille creates a focused circular airflow motion with an effective airflow range of 2.2 metres while eliminating dead spots.

High Static Pressure, Low Nouse

The Air Penetrator 140i ARGB features pressure-optimized fan blades that deliver high static pressure while keeping high-pitched noise low. It also features a premium motor that offers 10% power savings compared to traditional fan motors.

Addressable RGB Lighting

The Air Penetrator 140i ARGB is designed to support addressable RGB controllers and motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and BIOSTAR RGB Sync.


Fan Dimensions


Specifications
Model No.: SST-AP140i-ARGB
Material: Polycarbonate fan blades, PBT frame
Color: Translucent fan blades, black frame
Bearing: Hydraulic bearing
Connectors: 4 pin PWM connector + 4-1 pin ARGB (5V LED)
Rated Voltage: 12V DC
Start Voltage: 6V
Rated Current 0.27A
Rated Power: 3.24W
Speed: 500 ~ 2000 RPM
Airflow: 18.8 ~ 73.48 CFM
Effective Airflow Range: 0.3 ~ 2.2 Meter
Static Pressure: 0.3 ~ 2.72mm-H2O
Air speed at fan edge: 0.6 ~ 3.5 m/s
Noise Level: 14.9 ~ 41.3dBA
Life Time: 30,000 Hrs
Dimension: 139mm (W) x 25mm (H) x 139mm (D) / 5.47" (W) x 0.98" (H) x 5.47" (D)
Weight: 195g


SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Air Penetrator 140i ARGB at the SilverStone Technology website.

Assigned tags:
SilverStone, Cooling Fan, ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, RGB Lighting
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« Tech Round-Up  15-11-2020 · SilverStone Introduces Air Penetrator 140i ARGB Fan