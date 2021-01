SilverStone Introduces FARA H1M PRO Micro-ATX Chassis

SilverStone FARA H1M PRO Features

The FARA H1M PRO comes with four PCI expansion slots and supports graphics cards of up to 320mm in length. It has a removable drive cage under the power supply shroud to allow more space for larger PSUs and cable management. The chassis also comes with a removable fan filter at the front and a magnetic fan filter on top for easy cleaning and maintenance.Equipped with three 120mm ARGB fans and ARGB controllerSteel honeycomb mesh design provides superior air intake volume to cool internal componentsA precisely designed interior provides sufficient space for most graphics card and multiple cooling optionsRemovable drive cage allows flexibility in PSU size and cable management spaceI/O ports includes 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x Audio, and 1x MIC.Removable filters at the front and top makes cleaning out the dust a breezeThe SilverStone FARA H1M PRO will be released globally. SilverStone will also be releasing a version without the ARGB fans and ARGB controller, the FARA H1M model, to mainland China. SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing, learn more about the FARA H1M PRO at SilverStone