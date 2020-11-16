SilverStone Introduces FARA H1M PRO Micro-ATX Chassis

SilverStone introduces the new FARA H1M PRO micro-ATX chassis with addressable RGB lighting. Equipped with three 120mm ARGB fans and a built-in ARGB controller, the SilverStone FARA H1M PRO aims to fit the needs of enthusiasts and gamers for a stylish and compact gaming PC using micro-ATX motherboards. The chassis features a steel honeycomb mesh front panel that delivers both massive intakes for cooling and aesthetics.
The FARA H1M PRO comes with four PCI expansion slots and supports graphics cards of up to 320mm in length. It has a removable drive cage under the power supply shroud to allow more space for larger PSUs and cable management. The chassis also comes with a removable fan filter at the front and a magnetic fan filter on top for easy cleaning and maintenance.
SilverStone FARA H1M PRO FeaturesEquipped with three 120mm ARGB fans and ARGB controller
Steel honeycomb mesh design provides superior air intake volume to cool internal components
A precisely designed interior provides sufficient space for most graphics card and multiple cooling options
Removable drive cage allows flexibility in PSU size and cable management space
I/O ports includes 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x Audio, and 1x MIC.
Removable filters at the front and top makes cleaning out the dust a breeze
FARA H1M PRO Dimension
The SilverStone FARA H1M PRO will be released globally. SilverStone will also be releasing a version without the ARGB fans and ARGB controller, the FARA H1M model, to mainland China. SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing, learn more about the FARA H1M PRO at SilverStone.