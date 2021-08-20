SilverStone Introduces HELA 2050 Platinum Power Supply

SilverStone Technology introduces its highest wattage power supply unit ever the SilverStone HELA 2050 Platinum. This power supply delivers an unprecedented 2050 watts of power output. The SilverStone HELA 2050 Platinum also has the second highest level of Cybernetics efficiency with a Platinum rating, not the more common PLUS80 Platinum rating.
The SilverStone HELA 2050 Platinum power supply features a fully modular cable design and features 7 PCIe 6+2P connectors. The power supply has a dedicated semi-fanless switch at the rear I/O allowing users to select between silent cooling or maximum cooling performance. With a depth of only 180mm, the SilverStone HELA 2050 Platinum has a power density of 882W per litre.
SilverStone HELA 2050 Platinum Key Features
Compact and high-density design with a depth of 180mm for easy integration
Intel ATX12V 2.52 support
Built-in MCU semi-fanless mode to achieve optimized cooling performance
2050W 24/7 continuous power output with 50°C operating temperatures
Super flexible black flat cables
100% modular cables
12-Pin GPU connector support
SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the HELA 2050 Platinum power supply at SilverStone.