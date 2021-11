SilverStone Introduces HELA 2050 Platinum Power Supply

Compact and high-density design with a depth of 180mm for easy integrationIntel ATX12V 2.52 supportBuilt-in MCU semi-fanless mode to achieve optimized cooling performance2050W 24/7 continuous power output with 50C operating temperaturesSuper flexible black flat cables100% modular cables12-Pin GPU connector supportSilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the HELA 2050 Platinum power supply at SilverStone