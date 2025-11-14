SilverStone Introduces HELA 3000Rz 3000W ATX 3.1 Platinum PSU

 SilverStone's highest-wattage commercial power supply with 3000W continuous output Compliant with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5 standards Four native 12V-2x6 connectors for RTX 40 Series, RTX 50 Series, and future GPUs 80 PLUS Platinum certification Supports continuous 24/7 operation at ambient temperatures up to 50°C Fully modular design with SilverStone's third-generation modular interface Single +12V rail delivering up to 250A Compact 200mm ATX form factor for easier installation Active PFC with a power factor greater than 0.9 at full loadDesigned for extreme computing environments, the HELA 3000Rz provides a massive 3000W continuous power output through a single +12V rail capable of delivering up to 250A. Despite its immense capacity, the unit measures just 200mm in depth, making integration into compatible high-end chassis more manageable than expected.The power supply is equipped with four native 12V-2x6 connectors, allowing users to power multiple next-generation graphics cards without adapters. In addition, it offers four 8-pin EPS connectors, seven PCIe 6+2-pin connectors, eight SATA connectors, and four peripheral connectors for workstation and server-class hardware configurations.Cooling duties are handled by a 140mm dual ball bearing fan featuring a three-phase, twelve-pole motor and copper rivet reinforcement. This design improves precision, durability, and cooling efficiency while maintaining low acoustic performance, with a minimum rated noise level of just 18 dBA.To safeguard high-value hardware, the SilverStone HELA 3000Rz incorporates a full suite of protection mechanisms including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Power Protection (OPP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Short Circuit Protection (SCP), and Over Temperature Protection (OTP).SilverStone has yet to announce pricing or retail availability for the HELA 3000Rz. For more information, visit the SilverStone product page: