SilverStone Introduces HELA 3000Rz 3000W ATX 3.1 Platinum PSU

SilverStone has unveiled the HELA 3000Rz, its most powerful commercial power supply to date, delivering an unprecedented 3000W of continuous output for AI workstations, multi-GPU systems, and other extreme high-performance computing platforms. As the highest-wattage retail PSU ever released by the company, the HELA 3000Rz is designed to meet the growing power demands of modern professional and enthusiast hardware.
Built to the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5 standards, the HELA 3000Rz combines 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency with four native 12V-2x6 connectors, making it ready for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series, RTX 50 Series, and future high-power graphics cards. The fully modular power supply also introduces SilverStone's third-generation modular interface and is rated for continuous 24/7 operation at ambient temperatures of up to 50°C.
Key Features
SilverStone's highest-wattage commercial power supply with 3000W continuous output
Compliant with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5 standards
Four native 12V-2x6 connectors for RTX 40 Series, RTX 50 Series, and future GPUs
80 PLUS Platinum certification
Supports continuous 24/7 operation at ambient temperatures up to 50°C
Fully modular design with SilverStone's third-generation modular interface
Single +12V rail delivering up to 250A
Compact 200mm ATX form factor for easier installation
Active PFC with a power factor greater than 0.9 at full load
Designed for Workstations and Servers
Designed for extreme computing environments, the HELA 3000Rz provides a massive 3000W continuous power output through a single +12V rail capable of delivering up to 250A. Despite its immense capacity, the unit measures just 200mm in depth, making integration into compatible high-end chassis more manageable than expected.
The power supply is equipped with four native 12V-2x6 connectors, allowing users to power multiple next-generation graphics cards without adapters. In addition, it offers four 8-pin EPS connectors, seven PCIe 6+2-pin connectors, eight SATA connectors, and four peripheral connectors for workstation and server-class hardware configurations.
Industrial-Grade Cooling
Cooling duties are handled by a 140mm dual ball bearing fan featuring a three-phase, twelve-pole motor and copper rivet reinforcement. This design improves precision, durability, and cooling efficiency while maintaining low acoustic performance, with a minimum rated noise level of just 18 dBA.
Comprehensive Protection
To safeguard high-value hardware, the SilverStone HELA 3000Rz incorporates a full suite of protection mechanisms including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Power Protection (OPP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Short Circuit Protection (SCP), and Over Temperature Protection (OTP).
Pricing and Availability
SilverStone has yet to announce pricing or retail availability for the HELA 3000Rz. For more information, visit the SilverStone product page:
SilverStone HELA 3000Rz