SilverStone Introduces MS12 M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure

SilverStone Technology introduces the MS12 M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure featuring high-speed USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity delivering up to 20Gbps transfer rate. The SilverStone MS12 is the perfect solution for demanding professional content creators that want the fastest portable storage with flexible capacity options. The SilverStone MS12 supports PCIe Gen3 x4 solid-state drives with NVMe 1.3 protocol. The MS12 supports M-key M.2 2242, M.2 2260, and M.2 2280 size formats.
The SilverStone MS12 features an aluminium alloy casing with a built-in thermal pad that delivers effective cooling for long operations of more than 4 hours. The aluminium alloy casing has grooves and fins to create a larger surface area for heat dissipation allowing the NVMe SSD cool to function at maximum speed and stability. Fitted with a Samsung 960 Pro 512GB NVMe SSD, the SilverStone MS12 delivers up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds.
SilverStone MS12 M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure FeaturesLatest USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C interface up to 20Gbps SuperSpeed+ transfer rate
Support various lengths of M.2 SSD (22x42mm, 22x60mm, 22x80mm)
Support BOT and UAS Protocol
Support TRIM command set
Support NVMe: SCSI Translation Reference Rev. 1.5
Support NVMe Error Reporting & Recovery
S.M.A.R.T drive monitoring
Compliant with PCI Express Base Specification Rev. 3.1a
Compliant with NVM Express Base Specification Rev. 1.3c
Aluminium alloy case and built-in thermal pad
Learn more about the SilverStone MS12 at the SilverStone Technology website.