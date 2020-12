SilverStone Introduces MS12 M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure

SilverStone MS12 M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure Features

Latest USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C interface up to 20Gbps SuperSpeed+ transfer rateSupport various lengths of M.2 SSD (22x42mm, 22x60mm, 22x80mm)Support BOT and UAS ProtocolSupport TRIM command setSupport NVMe: SCSI Translation Reference Rev. 1.5Support NVMe Error Reporting & RecoveryS.M.A.R.T drive monitoringCompliant with PCI Express Base Specification Rev. 3.1aCompliant with NVM Express Base Specification Rev. 1.3cAluminium alloy case and built-in thermal padLearn more about the SilverStone MS12 at the SilverStone Technology website