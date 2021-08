SilverStone Introduces New Air Penetrator 184i PRO 180mm Fan

SilverStone Air Penetrator 184i PRO Specifications

Model No.:SST-AP184i-PRO

Material: Polycarbonate fan blades, PBT frame

Application: 180mm, 200mm

Colour: Black

Bearing: Dual ball bearing

Connectors: 4 pin PWM

Rated Voltage: 12V

Starting Voltage: 5V

Rated Current: 0.31 +/-0.04A

Rated Power: 3.7W

Speed: 0 ~ 1200 RPM

Airflow: 0 ~ 143.21 CFM

Static Pressure: 0 ~ 2.22 mmH2O

Noise Level: 0 ~ 34.5 dBA

Dimension: 180mm (W) x 32mm (H) x 180mm (D)

Weight: 410 grams

The SilverStone Air Penetrator 184i PRO features two sets of mounting holes, supporting the 180mm and 200mm fan mounting holes. The fan uses dual ball bearings for a longer lifespan and supports PWM control with a speed range of 0 to 1200 RPM. Like the other Air Penetrator fans, the Air Penetrator 184i PRO comes with an integrated air channeling grille that also functions as a fan guard for protection.SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit SilverStone Technology