SilverStone Introduces New Air Penetrator 184i PRO 180mm Fan

SilverStone Technology introduces its latest 180mm fan the Air Penetrator 184i PRO. The new SilverStone Air Penetrator 184i PRO features a distinctive Shark Force fan blade design, intricate and tiny notches on the fan blades, which lower noise and improve performance. Like the other Air Penetrator fans, this also uses SilverStones industry-leading air channeling fan design that delivers a focused airflow which is ideal for cases with the Stack Effect Design such as the ALTA G1M and ALTA F1 cases.
The SilverStone Air Penetrator 184i PRO features two sets of mounting holes, supporting the 180mm and 200mm fan mounting holes. The fan uses dual ball bearings for a longer lifespan and supports PWM control with a speed range of 0 to 1200 RPM. Like the other Air Penetrator fans, the Air Penetrator 184i PRO comes with an integrated air channeling grille that also functions as a fan guard for protection.
SilverStone Air Penetrator 184i PRO Specifications
Model No.:SST-AP184i-PRO
Material: Polycarbonate fan blades, PBT frame
Application: 180mm, 200mm
Colour: Black
Bearing: Dual ball bearing
Connectors: 4 pin PWM
Rated Voltage: 12V
Starting Voltage: 5V
Rated Current: 0.31 +/-0.04A
Rated Power: 3.7W
Speed: 0 ~ 1200 RPM
Airflow: 0 ~ 143.21 CFM
Static Pressure: 0 ~ 2.22 mmH2O
Noise Level: 0 ~ 34.5 dBA
Dimension: 180mm (W) x 32mm (H) x 180mm (D)
Weight: 410 grams
SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit SilverStone Technology.