SilverStone Introduces NightJar 700 Titatium Fanless Power Supply

SilverStone Technology expands its NightJar Fanless Series power supply series with the new NJ700 80PLUS Titanium 700W Fanless power supply unit delivering total silent operation at 0dBA. The SilverStone NJ700 is the brands highest wattage fanless power supply model to date. It comes in a silver coloured housing and features a fully modular cable design with flexible flat cables offering easy cable management. It uses high-quality construction with all-Japanese capacitors.
The SilverStone NJ700 features a powerful class-leading +12 rail designed to support high-end components and overclocking. It has a strict +-2% voltage regulation, better than the Intel specifications, along with low ripple and noise delivering superb stability of power delivery. The NJ700 Titanium Fanless PSU is designed for 24/7 continuous power output with 45°C operating temperature. The NJ700 comes with a suite of advanced protection for safety and security including OCP, OVP, SCP, OPP, and OTP. The NJ700 Titanium rivals the Seasonic PRIME Fanless TX-700
SilverStone NJ700 Titanium Fanless FeaturesFan-less thermal solution, 0 dBA acoustics
High-quality construction with all Japanese capacitors
100% modular cables
Strict +-2% voltage regulation and low ripple & noise
24/7 continuous power output with 45℃ operating temperature
Class-leading single +12V rail
PCI-E 8pin and PCI-E 6pin connectors for high-end graphics cards
Specifications
Model: SST-NJ700
Colour: Silver (Lead-Free Paint)
Combined +3.3V & +5V: 100W
Combined +12V : 696W
Input Voltage: 90 ~ 264 Vrms
Input Frequency Range: 47Hz ~ 63Hz
PFC: Active PFC (PF>0.95 at Full Load)
Efficiency: 90%~94% @ 10% ~ 100% loading
MTBF: 100,000 hours
Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 45°C
Protection: Over Current Protection, Over Power Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Over Temperature Protection, Short Circuit Protection
Connectors:
- 1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector (610mm)
- 2 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector (650mm x 2)
- 4 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector (750mm x 4 )
- 12 x SATA connector (450mm / 120mm / 120mm / 120mm x 3)
- 6 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector (450mm / 120mm / 120mm x 2)
- 1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector (100mm)
Cooling System: Fan-less thermal solution
Form factor: ATX
Noise Level: 0 dBA
Dimension: 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 170 mm (D) / 5.91" (W) x 3.39" (H) x 6.69" (D)
Weight: 2.3 kg
SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SilverStone NJ700 at the SilverStone Technology website.