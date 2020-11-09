SilverStone Introduces NightJar 700 Titatium Fanless Power Supply

SilverStone NJ700 Titanium Fanless Features

Specifications

Model: SST-NJ700

Colour: Silver (Lead-Free Paint)

Combined +3.3V & +5V: 100W

Combined +12V : 696W

Input Voltage: 90 ~ 264 Vrms

Input Frequency Range: 47Hz ~ 63Hz

PFC: Active PFC (PF>0.95 at Full Load)

Efficiency: 90%~94% @ 10% ~ 100% loading

MTBF: 100,000 hours

Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 45°C

Protection: Over Current Protection, Over Power Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Over Temperature Protection, Short Circuit Protection

Connectors:

- 1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector (610mm)

- 2 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector (650mm x 2)

- 4 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector (750mm x 4 )

- 12 x SATA connector (450mm / 120mm / 120mm / 120mm x 3)

- 6 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector (450mm / 120mm / 120mm x 2)

- 1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector (100mm)

Cooling System: Fan-less thermal solution

Form factor: ATX

Noise Level: 0 dBA

Dimension: 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 170 mm (D) / 5.91" (W) x 3.39" (H) x 6.69" (D)

Weight: 2.3 kg