SilverStone Introduces SUGO 14 SFF Case

SilverStone Technology introduces its latest Sugo Series small-form-factor chassis the SilverStone SUGO 14. The SUGO 14 is an SFF mini-ITX chassis that offers support for high-performance components including a 3-slot graphics card of up to 330mm in length and 148mm thick. The case also supports AIO coolers with up to a 240mm radiator. The SUGO 14 sports a multi-purpose bracket that allows for up to six different configurations to support various storage and cooling components. This gives builders better flexibility with their build which tends to be very limited with small-form-factor cases.
The SilverStone SUGO 14 mini-ITX chassis also offers support cooling like its predecessors. Its top, left, and right panels come with ventilation holes for intake or exhaust and also comes with a removable fan filter to keep interior dust-free. For easy access to the interior for installation and troubleshooting, the top, bottom, left, and right panels are removable. Unique to the SUGO 14, the mini-ITX chassis supports standard ATX power supply units. The chassis also features an M.2 cut out for M.2 slots located behind the mini-ITX motherboard. The front I/O packs two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and HD audio.
SilverStone SUGO 14 Features
Supports 3 slot full-length graphics cards with adjustable graphics card holder
Compatible with Mini-DTX / Mini-ITX motherboard & ATX PSU
Supports up to 240mm radiators
Modular design with 4 removable panels (top, left, right, bottom)
Different configurations support various storage components for 5.25", 3.5" and 2.5"
Front I/O port includes: USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 1, combo audio x 1
SUGO 14 Specifications
Model No.: SST-SG14B
Material: Plastic Front Panel, Steel Body
Motherboard Support: Mini-DTX, Mini-ITX
Drive Bays: 1x 5.25 ODD, 2x 3.5 HDD, 3x 2.5 HDD/SSD
Cooling Support:
- Rear: 120mm/140mm fan
- Side: 2x 120mm/140mm fan
Expansion Slot: 3
Power Supply: ATX
VGA Support: Up to 330mm in length, up to 148mm width
CPU Cooler Support: Up to 182mm height
Radiator Support: Up to 240mm
PSU Support: Up to 150mm in length
Dimensions: 247mm (W) x 215mm (H) x 368.1mm (D)
Volume: 19.55 litres
Pricing
The SilverStone SUGO 14 Mini-ITX chassis is expected to be priced around US$100. To learn more about the SUGO 14 chassis, visit SilverStonetek.com.