SilverStone Introduces SUGO 14 SFF Case

SUGO 14 Specifications

Model No.: SST-SG14B

Material: Plastic Front Panel, Steel Body

Motherboard Support: Mini-DTX, Mini-ITX

Drive Bays: 1x 5.25 ODD, 2x 3.5 HDD, 3x 2.5 HDD/SSD

Cooling Support:

- Rear: 120mm/140mm fan

- Side: 2x 120mm/140mm fan

Expansion Slot: 3

Power Supply: ATX

VGA Support: Up to 330mm in length, up to 148mm width

CPU Cooler Support: Up to 182mm height

Radiator Support: Up to 240mm

PSU Support: Up to 150mm in length

Dimensions: 247mm (W) x 215mm (H) x 368.1mm (D)

Volume: 19.55 litres

Supports 3 slot full-length graphics cards with adjustable graphics card holderCompatible with Mini-DTX / Mini-ITX motherboard & ATX PSUSupports up to 240mm radiatorsModular design with 4 removable panels (top, left, right, bottom)Different configurations support various storage components for 5.25", 3.5" and 2.5"Front I/O port includes: USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 1, combo audio x 1The SilverStone SUGO 14 Mini-ITX chassis is expected to be priced around US$100. To learn more about the SUGO 14 chassis, visit SilverStonetek.com