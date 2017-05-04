SilverStone Introduces SX1000 SFX-L 80PLUS Platinum Power Supply

SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L Quick Specifications

Model: SST-SX1000-LPT

Combined +3.3V & +5V: 125W

Combined +12V: 999.6W

Efficiency: 89% ~ 92% at 20% ~ 100% loading

Operating Temperature: 0°C ~ 50°C

Protection: Over current protection, Over power protection, Over voltage protection, Short circuit protection, Over temperature protection

Form-Factor: SFX-L

Dimension: 125 mm (W) x 63.5 mm (H) x 130 mm (D) / 4.92" (W) x 2.5" (H) x 5.12" (D)

Weight: 1.68 Kg

Certification: 80PLUS Platinum

Noise Level: 0 ~ 36 dBA

The SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L 80PLUS Platinum power supply has a manufacturers suggested retail price of US$239, coming this Q4 2020. Learn more about the SilverStone SX1000 at the SilverStone Technology website