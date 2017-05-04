SilverStone Introduces SX1000 SFX-L 80PLUS Platinum Power Supply

SilverStone Technology introduces its latest Platinum Series power supply in a compact SFX-L form-factor the SilverStone SX1000 PSU. The SX1000 is the highest wattage SFX-L power supply the brand offers to date, designed to power small-form-factor PCs with sufficient power to support even the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 graphics cards. The SilverStone SX1000 features a class-leading +12V rail with 83.3A to support high-end components. It features a fully modular cable design with short and flexible flat cables for easy cable management and minimal cable use.
The SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L PSU is designed for 24/7 continuous power output with a 50°C operating temperature. It is cooled by a silent-running 120mm slim dual-ball bearing fan with an advanced semi-fanless operation which shuts off at loads below 20%. The SX1000 also features tight +-3% voltage regulation and low ripple & noise, better than Intels +-5% voltage regulation. The power supply uses high-quality Japanese capacitors with its proven reliability.
SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L Quick Specifications
Model: SST-SX1000-LPT
Combined +3.3V & +5V: 125W
Combined +12V: 999.6W
Efficiency: 89% ~ 92% at 20% ~ 100% loading
Operating Temperature: 0°C ~ 50°C
Protection: Over current protection, Over power protection, Over voltage protection, Short circuit protection, Over temperature protection
Form-Factor: SFX-L
Dimension: 125 mm (W) x 63.5 mm (H) x 130 mm (D) / 4.92" (W) x 2.5" (H) x 5.12" (D)
Weight: 1.68 Kg
Certification: 80PLUS Platinum
Noise Level: 0 ~ 36 dBA
Pricing and Availability
The SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L 80PLUS Platinum power supply has a manufacturers suggested retail price of US$239, coming this Q4 2020. Learn more about the SilverStone SX1000 at the SilverStone Technology website.