SilverStone Introduces SX750 Platinum-Rated SFX PSU

SilverStone SX750 Specifications

Model: SST-SX750-PT

Max. Output: 750W

Power Density: 882W per litre

Combined +3.3V & +5V: 120W

Combined +12V : 750W

Input Voltage: 90V ~ 264V

Input Frequency Range: 47Hz ~ 63Hz

PFC: Active PFC (PF>0.9 at full load)

Efficiency: 87% ~ 90% at 20% ~ 100% loading

Form Factor: SFX

Dimension: 125 mm (W) x 63.5 mm (H) x 100 mm (D)

Noise Level: 0 dBA minimum

Weight: 1.01 Kg

Certification: 80PLUS Platinum

Connectors:

1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector (300mm)

1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector (400mm)

2 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector (400mm / 150mm)

4 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector (400mm / 150mm x 2)

8 x SATA connector (300mm / 200mm / 100mm / 100mm x 2)

3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector (300mm / 200mm / 200mm)

SilverStone Technology did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SilverStone SX750 SFX power supply at the SilverStone Technology website