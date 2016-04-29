SilverStone Introduces SX750 Platinum-Rated SFX PSU

SilverStone Technology introduces its highest wattage 80PLUS Platinum-rated SFX power supply unit the SilverStone SX750. The SilverStone SX750 (SST-SX750-PT) comes in a standard SFX PSU form-factor, designed to power high-end compact gaming PCs using mini-ITX chassis. It features a silent 92mm dual-ball bearing fan with semi-passive cooling, shuts off at low loads for 0 dBA operation. The SX750 uses all Japanese capacitors for stable and reliable power delivery.
Aside from high-efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum certification, the SilverStone SX750 features a class-leading single +12V rail and a strict +-3% voltage regulation along with low ripple and noise. The SX750 features a fully modular cable design with flexible flat black cables for neat and easy cable management. For advanced protection and safety, the SX750 SFX PSU comes with a suite of safety features including Over Current Protection (OVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Short Circuit Protection (SCP), and Over Temperature Protection (OTP).
SilverStone SX750 Specifications
Model: SST-SX750-PT
Max. Output: 750W
Power Density: 882W per litre
Combined +3.3V & +5V: 120W
Combined +12V : 750W
Input Voltage: 90V ~ 264V
Input Frequency Range: 47Hz ~ 63Hz
PFC: Active PFC (PF>0.9 at full load)
Efficiency: 87% ~ 90% at 20% ~ 100% loading
Form Factor: SFX
Dimension: 125 mm (W) x 63.5 mm (H) x 100 mm (D)
Noise Level: 0 dBA minimum
Weight: 1.01 Kg
Certification: 80PLUS Platinum
Connectors:
1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector (300mm)
1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector (400mm)
2 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector (400mm / 150mm)
4 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector (400mm / 150mm x 2)
8 x SATA connector (300mm / 200mm / 100mm / 100mm x 2)
3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector (300mm / 200mm / 200mm)
SilverStone Technology did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SilverStone SX750 SFX power supply at the SilverStone Technology website.