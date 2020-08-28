SilverStone Introduces TX500 Gold and TX700 Gold TFX PSUs

SilverStone Technology introduces the TFX Gold Series power supply with the new TX500 Gold and TX700 Gold TFX PSU models. The SilverStone TFX Gold uses the compact TFX power supply form-factor which is supported by select compact pre-built PCs like Dell Optiplex PCs and other small-form-factor PCs.

The SilverStone TF500 Gold and TX700 Gold are designed for continuous 24/7 operation at a 50°C working environment. Both features 80PLUS Gold efficiency certification with a powerful single 12V+ rail design thats designed to support high-end components. Both TFX power supplies come with a single 8+2 PCIe power connector for graphics cards. The SilverStone TFX Gold Series is equipped with a silent 80mm hybrid cooling fan with 18 dBA minimum acoustics.

SilverStone TFX Gold Series Features

Support standard power supply TFX form factor
500W/700W continuous power output at 50°C operating temperature rated for 24/7 operation
High efficiency with 80 PLUS Gold certification
Silent running 80mm fan with 18 dBA minimum
Multiple protection circuitry (OCP, OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, OTP)
Single PCI-E 6+2pin connectors support



Availability
The SilverStone TFX Gold Series power supplies are expected to arrive in the United States in early January 2021, late January 2021 in Europe. To learn more, please visit the product page links below:
SilverStone TX500 Gold
SilverStone TX700 Gold

