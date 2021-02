SilverStone Launches ET500-ARGB Power Supply

The SilverStone ET500-ARGB power supply has a dedicated ARGB control button located at the rear panel which allows users to change between 17 different ARGB lighting modes. An external adapter cable can be used to connect the ARGB component to the motherboard’s ARGB header for synchronization. It supports motherboard RGB technologies, SilverStone is currently working on its certification with ASUS, MSI , GIGABYTE, ASRock, and others.Display up to 17 lighting effects via the ARGB control buttonHigh efficiency with 80 PLUS Bronze certification24/7 continuous power output with 40°C operating temperatureClass-leading single +12V railPCIe 8 pin and 6 pin connectors supportWorks with ARGB motherboards or other ARGB devices using +5V ARGB connectorSilverStone did not reveal information regarding pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more about the ET500-ARGB power supply, please visit the SilverStone Technology website