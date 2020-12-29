SilverStone Launches ET500-ARGB Power Supply
SilverStone Technology launches its first-ever addressable RGB-lit power supply the SilverStone ET500-ARGB. It is an 80PLUS Bronze 500W ATX power supply, designed for entry-level gaming PCs with ARGB lighting. The ET500-ARGB sports a 120mm ARGB fan with excellent airflow and low noise. It comes with dual CPU power connectors, supporting high-end motherboards. It also uses flat black cables that blend in well in black cases.
Addressable RGB Lighting
The SilverStone ET500-ARGB power supply has a dedicated ARGB control button located at the rear panel which allows users to change between 17 different ARGB lighting modes. An external adapter cable can be used to connect the ARGB component to the motherboards ARGB header for synchronization. It supports motherboard RGB technologies, SilverStone is currently working on its certification with ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, ASRock, and others.
Key Features
Display up to 17 lighting effects via the ARGB control button
High efficiency with 80 PLUS Bronze certification
24/7 continuous power output with 40°C operating temperature
Class-leading single +12V rail
PCIe 8 pin and 6 pin connectors support
Works with ARGB motherboards or other ARGB devices using +5V ARGB connector
SilverStone did not reveal information regarding pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more about the ET500-ARGB power supply, please visit the SilverStone Technology website.
