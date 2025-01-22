SilverStone Launches Extreme SX1000R Platinum SFX PCIe 5 PSU

SilverStone Technology has unveiled the Extreme SX1000R Platinum a 1000W, Cybenetics Platinum-certified SFX power supply unit that meets Intels ATX 3.0/SFX12V 4.0 standards, including native support for PCIe Gen 5 graphics cards. The Extreme 1000Rz Platinum feature a very compact SFX form factor, not SFX-L.
Ideal for small-form-factor (SFF) enthusiasts and professionals looking to pack powerhouse components into minimalist ITX chassis, the Extreme SX1000R Platinum delivers high-wattage performance in a surprisingly compact shell, without compromising reliability or silence.
Key Features
Form Factor: Compact SFX (125mm × 63.5mm × 130mm), ideal for space-conscious builds
Full Power Output: Delivers 1000W continuously at 50°C with a robust single +12V rail perfect for high-end components and overclocking
Next-Gen GPU Support: Equipped with a 12+4 pin 12VHPWR connector, supporting Gen5 graphics without the need for adapters
Efficiency & Cooling: Cybenetics Platinum certified (8991% efficiency); features Japanese electrolytic capacitors, a dual-ball-bearing 120mm fan, and semi-fanless operation
Modular Design & Protection: Fully modular cabling for cleaner builds, with multiple protection features including OCP, OVP, SCP, OPP, UVP, and OTP
SilverStone has not yet disclosed pricing or availability details at the time of writing. To learn more about the Extreme SX1000R Platinum, visit the SilverStone website.