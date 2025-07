SilverStone Launches Extreme SX1000R Platinum SFX PCIe 5 PSU

Form Factor: Compact SFX (125mm × 63.5mm × 130mm), ideal for space-conscious buildsFull Power Output: Delivers 1000W continuously at 50°C with a robust single +12V rail — perfect for high-end components and overclockingNext-Gen GPU Support: Equipped with a 12+4 pin 12VHPWR connector, supporting Gen5 graphics without the need for adaptersEfficiency & Cooling: Cybenetics Platinum certified (89–91% efficiency); features Japanese electrolytic capacitors, a dual-ball-bearing 120mm fan, and semi-fanless operationModular Design & Protection: Fully modular cabling for cleaner builds, with multiple protection features including OCP, OVP, SCP, OPP, UVP, and OTPSilverStone has not yet disclosed pricing or availability details at the time of writing. To learn more about the Extreme SX1000R Platinum, visit the SilverStone website