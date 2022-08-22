SilverStone MILO 12 Slim Mini-ITX Chassis Revealed

SilverStone Technology introduces the latest addition to the MILO Series cases the SilverStone MILO 12. Just like the older MILO cases, the MILO 12 offers two orientation options vertical and horizontal. The MILO 12 supports mini-ITX motherboards but supports standard ATX power supply units. It does come with an ATX to SFX adapter for builders that would prefer using an SFX power supply unit to save more space and improve cooling.
The SilverStone MILO 12 only supports up to two cooling fans one 80mm fan at the front and a 140mm fan on the side. Despite that, the MILO 12 uses perforated side panels with filters, intake vents at the front, and perforated panels on top and bottom. This allows air to flow freely in and out of the chassis for cooling. The MILO 12 supports up to a 3-slot graphics card, up to 345mm in length. Front I/O includes a USB Type-C connector, two USB 3.0 Type-A, and an audio combo jack port.
SilverStone MILO 12 Key Features
- Compatible with Mini-ITX motherboard and SFX/ATX PSU
- Supports 3-slot graphics cards up to 345mm in length
- Horizontal or vertical orientation
- Modular design with 4 removable panels (top, left, right, bottom)
- ATX to SFX adapter bracket included - 9.5mm slim ODD can be installed when using SFX PSU
- CPU cooler opening on motherboard back plate for convenient assembly and upgrade
SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the SilverStone Technology website.