SilverStone Presents AR12-TUF Cooler and Air Penetrator 184i ARGB 180mm Fan

SilverStone AR12-TUF CPU Cooler
The SilverStone AR12-TUF is a compact tower CPU cooler featuring ARGB lighting and TUF Gaming Alliance certified design that complements the ASUS TUF Gaming Series motherboards, graphics cards, and other components. The AR12-TUF is fitted with four 6mm-diameter copper heat pipes with Advanced Copper Heat-pipe Direct Contact technology for excellent heat dissipation. It comes with a single ARGB 120mm fan with 8 ARGB LEDs thats fully compatible with most motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.
The SilverStone AR12-TUF CPU Coolers 120mm ARGB fan features a nine-fan blade design and is optimized for airflow and silent operation. The AR12-TUF supports the latest AMD and Intel mainstream platforms.
SilverStone Air Penetrator 184i ARGB
SilverStone introduces the latest Air Penetrator 180mm fan with addressable RGB lighting the Air Penetrator 184i ARGB. It features the distinctive Shark Force fan blade design for lower noise and higher airflow. It retains the signature integrated Air Penetrator grille that delivers targeted airflow. The fan supports PWM control and is rated for 0 to 1200 RPM. The fan is fitted with dual-ball bearings with an actively cooled motor for a longer lifespan. The Air Penetrator 184i ARGB also comes with mounting for the 200mm fan form factor, a more common form factor used today.
SilverStone is one of the few brands that use the 180mm fan form factor. Some of SilverStones older cases come with pre-installed 180mm Air Penetrator fans such as the Raven RV01 and Raven RV03. SilverStones newer cases like the ALTA F1 supports the 180mm fan form factor. The Air Penetrator 184i ARGB would be ideal additions to the ALTA F1 as bottom intake fans.
