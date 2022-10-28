SilverStone Presents FDP01 External Fan Bracket and FDP02 VRM Cooling Fan Bracket

SilverStone FDP01

SilverStone FDP02

The SilverStone FDP01 is a VRM cooling fan bracket that can be installed on the rear 120mm or 140mm fan mount of the chassis that's typically located near the rear I/O and VRM cooling of the motherboard. The bracket supports either one 80mm fan or two 60mm fans. Using this bracket, users can either draw hot air or push air directly into the VRM cooling of the motherboard. Fans are not included with the bracket.Sturdy all-steel constructionDirect mounting onto 120mm or 140mm fanSupports 1 x 80mm or 2 x 60mm fansThe SilverStone FDP02 is an external cooling fan adapter bracket that is designed to be installed on the extra PCI slots at the rear of the chassis. The FDP02 would be installed behind where the graphics card, below its I/O ports. The FDP02 would populate three PCI slots of the chassis. Hence, the chassis would at least have 7 PCI slots to support the fan bracket along with other PCI devices including the graphics card. The FDP02 aims to enhance system exhaust efficiency and effectively reduces the temperature of PCIe components, motherboards, chipsets, and even the CPU. The FDP02 external fan bracket comes with a non-PWM 120mm fan that runs 1500 RPM at 12V and comes with a protective grille. Users can replace the stock 120mm fan with something else if desired.Enhances overall system heat dissipation efficiencySturdy all-steel constructionEquipped with 1 x 120mm cooling fan and a protective fan grillSilverStone Technology sets MSRP for the FDP01 and FDP02 at $19.99 and $29.99, respectively. To learn more, please visit the product links below.