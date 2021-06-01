SilverStone SETA Q1 Silent Chassis with Advanced Soundproofing Revealed

The SilverStone SETA Q1 is one of the prototype cases the brand demonstrated at COMPUTEX 2020. The SETA Q1 is a silent chassis that features advanced soundproofing designs, more than just using solid panels and foam soundproofing material on the interior. The SETA Q1s front panel design is created in such a way that produced noise from the interior is suppressed as the sound waves bounce around strategically placed noise barriers to create a soundproofing maze.
Aside from the specially designed front panel, the SilverStone SETA Q1 also has sound dampening material on the solid side panels and front panel. The SETA Q1s top panel is removable wherein the sound dampening material can also be removed to increase airflow and heat dissipation. The chassis features a modernized front I/O panel with two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port. The SETA Q1 comes with three pre-installed 140mm fans out of the box two at the front and one at the rear.
Watch the SETA Q1 chassis presentation in YouTube.
SilverStone SETA Q1 Features
- Distinctive front bezel design embedded with sound maze soundproofing technique, achieving a balance between great airflow and low acoustic noise level
- Drastically reduces noise with integrated sound dampening material allocated on the front and side panels, top dust filter, and bottom of the chassis
- Ample interior space with a highly versatile layout, setting no boundaries for creativity and inventiveness
- Supports up to SSI-EEB motherboards
- I/O ports include USB Type-C x 1, USB 3.0 x 2 and combo audio x 1
- Superior dust prevention with removable dust filters on the top and bottom
SilverStone is yet to reveal pricing for the SETA Q1 chassis. To learn more, please visit the SilverStone website.