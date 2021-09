SilverStone SETA Q1 Silent Chassis with Advanced Soundproofing Revealed

Interior View





Watch the SETA Q1 chassis presentation in YouTube - Distinctive front bezel design embedded with sound maze soundproofing technique, achieving a balance between great airflow and low acoustic noise level- Drastically reduces noise with integrated sound dampening material allocated on the front and side panels, top dust filter, and bottom of the chassis- Ample interior space with a highly versatile layout, setting no boundaries for creativity and inventiveness- Supports up to SSI-EEB motherboards- I/O ports include USB Type-C x 1, USB 3.0 x 2 and combo audio x 1- Superior dust prevention with removable dust filters on the top and bottomSilverStone is yet to reveal pricing for the SETA Q1 chassis. To learn more, please visit the SilverStone website