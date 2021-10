SilverStone SUGO 16 Mini-ITX Chassis Introduced

A unique feature of the SUGO 16 mini-ITX chassis is its support for standard ATX power supply. This makes the build cost lower with the use of more accessible ATX PSUs. Hence, the chassis can also support SFX PSUs to give more space for airflow and other components. The SUGO 16 features ventilated side panels with dust filters on the top, front, and side panels. The chassis lacks a more modernized front I/O having only USB 3.0 type-A ports and the standard set of power and reset buttons alongside the combo HD audio port.Available in black and white coloursSupports standard length graphics / expansion cards of up to 275mmCompatible with Mini-DTX / Mini-ITX motherboardSupports ATX and SFX PSUsSupports 120mm All-In-One liquid cooling radiatorCPU cooler opening on motherboard backplate for convenient assembly and upgradeSilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SUGO 16 mini-ITX chassis at SilverStone