SilverStone SUGO 16 Mini-ITX Chassis Introduced

SilverStone introduces its latest SUGO Series mini-ITX chassis the SilverStone SUGO 16. The SilverStone SUGO 16 is said to be the successor of the SUGO 13 mini-ITX chassis. The SUGO 16 has a 13L volume which is a bit larger than SUGO 13s 11.5L volume. It is more compact than the SUGO 14 and SUGO 15, both of which has a volume of 19.55L.
A unique feature of the SUGO 16 mini-ITX chassis is its support for standard ATX power supply. This makes the build cost lower with the use of more accessible ATX PSUs. Hence, the chassis can also support SFX PSUs to give more space for airflow and other components. The SUGO 16 features ventilated side panels with dust filters on the top, front, and side panels. The chassis lacks a more modernized front I/O having only USB 3.0 type-A ports and the standard set of power and reset buttons alongside the combo HD audio port.
SilverStone SUGO 16 Key Features
Available in black and white colours
Supports standard length graphics / expansion cards of up to 275mm
Compatible with Mini-DTX / Mini-ITX motherboard
Supports ATX and SFX PSUs
Supports 120mm All-In-One liquid cooling radiator
CPU cooler opening on motherboard backplate for convenient assembly and upgrade
SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SUGO 16 mini-ITX chassis at SilverStone.