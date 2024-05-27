SilverStone Technology ALTA D1 Workstation Chassis Launched

SilverStone Technology announces the availability of the ALTA D1, the latest addition to its premium workstation chassis lineup. First seen at COMPUTEX 2024, the ALTA D1 is engineered for high-computational environments and hyper-converged infrastructures. The ALTA D1 is a mega-tower chassis offering advanced modularity and customization to meet the demands of professional users.
The Silverstone ALTA D1 is designed to accommodate a variety of industry-standard motherboards, including SSI-EEB and custom Supermicro boards, featuring up to 11 PCI slots that facilitate dual-CPU and multi-GPU configurations ideal for demanding computational tasks. Its modular upper section allows users to adapt system layouts to meet specific needs, enhancing flexibility for various applications.
Notable features of the Silverstone ALTA D1 include configurable modular bays that can prioritize either storage capacity or cooling efficiency. It comes equipped with two drive cages for 5.25 ODDs, 3.5 HDDs, or 2.5 SSDs, and two brackets supporting up to three 120mm fans or a 360mm radiator. With the option for additional drive cages and cooling enhancements, the chassis also features a secondary PSU bracket and extra PCI slots, making it suitable for powerful components like NVIDIA's A6000. Constructed from high-grade steel, the ALTA D1 offers durability and complete control over system configurations, making it an excellent choice for professionals building high-performance workstations in resource-intensive environments.
Features
Compatible with 12" x 13" SSI-EEB and 15.12" x 13.2" specialized form factor motherboards
Multiple modules for maximizing expansion, performance, and flexibility
Supports up to 11 PCI slots for multi-workstation GPU capability, with a total graphics card clearance of 407mm
Dual PSU support
Supports a maximum of three 360mm radiators
Crafted from high-grade steel, provides exceptional durability and robustness
Front I/O includes 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0
Pricing
The SilverStone ALTA D1 will be available for purchase via SilverStones worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors with an MSRP of $799.99. To learn more, visit the SilverStone website.