SilverStone Technology Introduces White PP07E Extension Cables

SilverStone Technology introduces new White PP07E extension cables compatible with all PSUs. The SilverStone PP07E Series are super-flexible power supply extension cables with high-density nylon braid offering superb durability and flexibility. The White PP07E extension cables come with matching white connectors making the entire extension cable white. These cables are perfect for all-white PC builds.
SilverStone bundles the White PP07E extension cables with four white cable combs to help users with cable management. The White PP07E extension cables are available in a 24-pin ATX connector, 8-pin (4+4) EPS connector, and 8-pin (6+2) PCIe connector. These extension cables are compatible with all PSUs, including power supply units from other brands, as these extension cables are connected as extensions to the stock cables of any power supply.
SilverStone PP07E Extension Cable Features
- 0.08mm ultra-fine copper wire
- High-density nylon braid with great durability and excellent flexibility
- Oxygen-free copper wire, film-coated to prevent oxidation
- Each wire is individually sleeved
- Compatible with all PSUs
- Each extension cable includes 4 cable combs
- High-temperature resistance for cable and connector housing
- 16AWG high current carrying capacity cables
SilverStone did not reveal the pricing of these extension cables as of this writing.
To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
SilverStone PP07E-PCI8W (PCIe 6+2pin)
SilverStone PP07E-MBW (24pin ATX)
SilverStone PP07E-EPS8W (EPS12V 4+4pin)
The SilverStone PP07E Extension Cables are also available in black and black&white colours. Check out SilverStones lineup of power supply extension cables at the SilverStone Technology website.