SilverStone Technology Presents ALTA F1 Chassis

SilverStone Technology presents the ALTA F1 chassis an ATX case with aluminium shell and tempered glass panel. The SilverStone ALTA F1 adapts the 90° motherboard mounting orientation a layout popularized by some of SilverStones older RAVEN Series cases including the Raven RV03 and Raven RV05 cases. The ALTA F1 features quick-release button mechanism for easier side panel removal. It also sports RGB lighting on the front panel and a modern set of front I/O ports including a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port. The ALTA F1 comes with three pre-installed 140mm Air Penetrator fans that deliver superb cooling out of the box. The ALTA F1 is offered in Silver and Black colours.
Stack Effect DesignWith the 90° motherboard mounting orientation, the ALTA F1 offers the most efficient heat dissipation having airflow going from bottom to top the natural movement for heated air. This stack effect design allows the chassis to use the minimum number of fans while delivering the best cooling performance.
Excellent Hardware and Cooling SupportThe ALTA F1 ATX chassis has sufficient space for high-end computing components. The case supports graphics cards of up to 334mm in length and CPU coolers of up to 175mm in height. For storage, the chassis supports up to two 3.5 HDDs and up to four 2.5 drives. For cooling, the ALTA F1 supports up to three 120mm/140mm fans on the top and bottom and a single 120mm fan on the rear. The chassis can accommodate up to two 360mm radiators, one on top and one at the bottom.
SilverStone did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SilverStone ALTA F1 chassis at SilverStones website.