SilverStone Technology Presents VIDA 120 SLIM and VIDA 240 SLIM AIO Coolers

SilverStone Technology expands its liquid cooling solutions with the VIDA Series slim all-in-one liquid CPU coolers. Available in 120mm and 240mm radiator variants, the SilverStone VIDA 120 and VIDA 240 use a thick 22mm radiator paired with a slim 16mm-thick 120mm ARGB cooling fan. The radiator and fan have a total thickness of 38mm which is 25% slimmer than most AIO coolers.
The VIDA 120 SLIM and VIDA 240 SLIM also feature a slim water block with rotatable RGB housing. The AIO cooler has the pump integrated into the radiator that features a six-pole pump motor that provides a silent operation. Both coolers have 400mm tubings.
SilverStone VIDA SLIM Series Features
- 38mm total thickness for fan and radiator
- SilverStones unique 22mm radiator design, allows for effective heat dissipation in cases with space constraints
- Water pump integrated within the radiator
- Aluminum alloy cavity pump strengthens the overall structure
- Three-phase, six-pole motor design
- 9-bladed pressure optimized fan blades
- Rotatable CPU water block
- Integrated rubber padding on fan mounts to further reduce vibrational noise
- ARGB controller included with 10 lighting modes, and adjustable brightness and color-changing speed
- Compatible with AMD AM4 and Intel LGA 115X/1200/1700/2011/2066 sockets.
SilverStone Technology did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the links below.
SilverStone VIDA 120 SLIM (SST-VD120-SLIM)
SilverStone VIDA 240 SLIM (SST-VD240-SLIM)