SilverStone Technology Presents VIDA 120 SLIM and VIDA 240 SLIM AIO Coolers

- 38mm total thickness for fan and radiator- SilverStones unique 22mm radiator design, allows for effective heat dissipation in cases with space constraints- Water pump integrated within the radiator- Aluminum alloy cavity pump strengthens the overall structure- Three-phase, six-pole motor design- 9-bladed pressure optimized fan blades- Rotatable CPU water block- Integrated rubber padding on fan mounts to further reduce vibrational noise- ARGB controller included with 10 lighting modes, and adjustable brightness and color-changing speed- Compatible with AMD AM4 and Intel LGA 115X/1200/1700/2011/2066 sockets.SilverStone Technology did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the links below.