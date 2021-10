SilverStone TP05 M.2 SSD Heatsink for PS5 Storage Expansion

- Slim-profile design- Compatible with PlayStation5 SSD specifications- Aluminium alloy heatsink increases M.2 SSD cooling area- Efficient heat conduction pad for reducing the operating temperature- Double layer design enhances SSD cooling for stability and efficiency- Supports 2280 length M.2 SSDThe SilverStone TP05 is coming to partner resellers with an MSRP of US$13.99. Learn more about the TP05 slim-profile heatsink at SilverStone