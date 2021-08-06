SilverStone TP05 M.2 SSD Heatsink for PS5 Storage Expansion

SilverStone introduces the TP05 M.2 SDD heatsink specially designed for the M.2 SSDs intended for the PlayStation 5 consoles SSD storage expansion. . The SilverStone TP05 is a slim-profile aluminium alloy heatsink with a 5.6mm thickness that will fit in the PS5 storage expansion slot without any issues. It supports the M.2 2280 form-factor which the expansion slot uses. The SilverStone TP05 comes with double-sided thermal pads to have contact on both sides of the M.2 SSD to deliver heat dissipation. Unlike the Sabrent PS5 Heatsink, the TP05 uses a more universal heatsink dimension making it compatible with desktop motherboards as well.
SilverStone TP05 Features
- Slim-profile design
- Compatible with PlayStation5 SSD specifications
- Aluminium alloy heatsink increases M.2 SSD cooling area
- Efficient heat conduction pad for reducing the operating temperature
- Double layer design enhances SSD cooling for stability and efficiency
- Supports 2280 length M.2 SSD
Pricing
The SilverStone TP05 is coming to partner resellers with an MSRP of US$13.99. Learn more about the TP05 slim-profile heatsink at SilverStone.