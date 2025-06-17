SilverStone Unveils IceMyst 360 PRO AIO Cooler Featuring AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Support

SilverStone Technology introduces the IceMyst 360 PRO, a premium all-in-one liquid cooler built specifically to handle the extreme thermal demands of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors. With a massive copper base designed to cover the full surface of these workstation-class CPUs, the IceMyst 360 PRO delivers precise, high-capacity cooling for every core while also supporting mainstream Intel and AMD platforms.



Engineered for uncompromising performance, the IceMyst 360 PRO features a next-generation three-phase, six-pole motor that provides double the maximum flow rate of the previous IceMyst series. This ensures stable, efficient heat dissipation even under the heaviest workloads demanded by Threadripper PRO systems and high-end desktop builds. The IceMyst 360 PRO is also expandable, supporting the SilverStone IMF70 ARGB 70mm fan kit upgrade for the IcyMist Series AIO coolers.

Key Features
 Full-coverage copper cold plate tailored for AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO, plus compatibility with Intel LGA 1851/1700/1200/115x and AMD sTR5/TR4/AM5/AM4 sockets
 Expandable water block with support for the IMF70 ARGB accessory for custom high-capacity cooling
 Modular fan cables for quick installation and clean, tangle-free routing
 High-pressure, sealed-frame fans to maximise radiator airflow
 Rotatable pump cap to perfectly align the signature snowflake logo with any case orientation
 ARGB fans with anti-vibration pads to minimise noise and vibration
 Built-in ARGB controller featuring 10 lighting modes with adjustable brightness and speed

SilverStone has not yet announced official pricing or release details. Learn more about the IceMyst 360 PRO at the SilverStone website.

