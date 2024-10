SilverStone Unveils SETA A2 Chassis Designed for Gamers and Professionals

Highly flexible system configurationCompatible with back-pluggable motherboardsFully perforated front panel designContains four 140mm fans (3 in the front, 1 in the rear)Supports three 420mm water cooling radiatorsSupports high-end graphics cards up to 438mm longFront I/O includes 1x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.0, 1x audio, 1x microphoneThe SETA A2 chassis offers exceptional versatility, supporting motherboards from ATX to SSI-CEB, making it suitable for both high-end gaming rigs and professional workstations. It features a robust cooling system capable of housing up to eleven 140mm fans and accommodates radiators up to 420mm, ideal for high-performance CPUs and GPUs. With eight PCI expansion slots and ten storage drive cages, including removable options for larger GPUs, it caters to demanding users. The design includes compatibility with modern motherboards and strategically placed pass-throughs for a clean setup. Overall, the SETA A2 is a dynamic solution for evolving high-performance needs.The SilverStone SETA A2 is available in two colours - white/rose gold and black. For more details, visit the links below.SilverStone SETA A2 - White/Rose Gold (SST-SEA2Y-GWG): $188.88 SRPSilverStone SETA A2 - Black (SST-SEA2Y-BG)[/url]: $168.88 SRP