SilverStone Unveils SETA A2 Chassis Designed for Gamers and Professionals

SilverStone Technology introduces the innovative SETA A2 offering a great balance between aesthetics and function designed to meet the needs of both gamers and content creators. The SETA A2 builds on the sleek aluminium front panel design, now with full perforation to optimize cold air intake for better cooling performance and system efficiency. The SETA A2 supports up to 8X 2.5"/3.5" storage drives - perfect for power users in need of high-capacity storage configurations.
Key Features
Highly flexible system configuration
Compatible with back-pluggable motherboards
Fully perforated front panel design
Contains four 140mm fans (3 in the front, 1 in the rear)
Supports three 420mm water cooling radiators
Supports high-end graphics cards up to 438mm long
Front I/O includes 1x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.0, 1x audio, 1x microphone
The SETA A2 chassis offers exceptional versatility, supporting motherboards from ATX to SSI-CEB, making it suitable for both high-end gaming rigs and professional workstations. It features a robust cooling system capable of housing up to eleven 140mm fans and accommodates radiators up to 420mm, ideal for high-performance CPUs and GPUs. With eight PCI expansion slots and ten storage drive cages, including removable options for larger GPUs, it caters to demanding users. The design includes compatibility with modern motherboards and strategically placed pass-throughs for a clean setup. Overall, the SETA A2 is a dynamic solution for evolving high-performance needs.
The SilverStone SETA A2 is available in two colours - white/rose gold and black. For more details, visit the links below.
SilverStone SETA A2 - White/Rose Gold (SST-SEA2Y-GWG): $188.88 SRP
SilverStone SETA A2 - Black (SST-SEA2Y-BG)[/url]: $168.88 SRP